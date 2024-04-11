Joe Biden Arm Chair 'Lawyering 2A' on X Goes So Wrong (Watch)

Joe Biden can't seem to put down the shovel, and the good folks on social media have had just about enough. Go ahead and watch the video. If you haven't yet, we'll wait.

BIDEN: "I used teach the Second Amendment in law school ... From the very beginning, there were limitations. You couldn't own a cannon!"



(Not true) pic.twitter.com/EhJ4XVLQM1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 10, 2024

So, before we see the reaction of the fine folks on X, let's fact-check one thing. Did Joe Biden ever teach about the Second Amendment in college?

Per the above link:

'According to Roll Call, Widener University paid Biden a $20,500 stipend while he taught there. In a 2008 article, Roll Call wrote, "Biden team-teaches a seminar called Selected Topics in Constitutional Law with professor Robert Hayman. The class meets Saturday mornings, and, according to Hayman, Biden guarantees that he will be present for at least half of the class time." Roll Call reported that Biden taught the class alone until 2003'.

So, it may be factual, but it was more of a seminar-style class on Saturdays.

So he was a lifeguard, he drove a semi, he marched with martin luther king, got arrested for nelson mandela, Beat up corn pop, Taught constitutional law, And became a politician in his twenties. He still had time to shower with his daughter. Very impressive. — Ken Berenger (@KenBerenger) April 10, 2024

He's the DaVinci of our time or something.

Wait until he learns that not only could own cannons, but whole warships.



600-ton, 26-gun ship Caesar of Boston would like to have a word. https://t.co/2XIZuoXq5l — J E Double F, Lost Wanderer from ᐰlpha Centauri (@StonerBrewingCo) April 10, 2024

via GIPHY

No one ever accused Xi and Barry's boy Joe of having a functional brain in his idiotic cranium. — Rex_Tudor_Coup (@iamgnurr) April 10, 2024

We heard he played the Scarecrow in The Wizard of Oz once ...

Ok, not really, but he probably should have.

News flash, you can still own a “cannon”. pic.twitter.com/2avs5EW3Tk — GS808 🇺🇸 (@Gunslinger8O8) April 10, 2024

Wait?

Are you sure?

Clearly, he’s never seen Pawn Stars. pic.twitter.com/pnNNNcQeNp — Jenna Fredo (@LynkLuv) April 10, 2024

Ok then, LOL.

via GIPHY

We doubt Rick and Chumley are sad about him not watching the show.

So, to recap, he has, in fact, been a college 'professor' of some sort, which makes his tenuous grasp of reality and The Constitution even scarier.

If that idiot 'taught' anyone anything, they were stupider coming out than they were going in. Me? I'm saving up for a minigun. Just as the Founders intended it. — Rex_Tudor_Coup (@iamgnurr) April 10, 2024

This writer couldn't have found a better ending for this piece.

***

