Joe Biden Arm Chair 'Lawyering 2A' on X Goes So Wrong (Watch)

RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  1:30 AM on April 11, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Joe Biden can't seem to put down the shovel, and the good folks on social media have had just about enough. Go ahead and watch the video. If you haven't yet, we'll wait.

So, before we see the reaction of the fine folks on X, let's fact-check one thing. Did Joe Biden ever teach about the Second Amendment in college? 

Per the above link: 

'According to Roll Call, Widener University paid Biden a $20,500 stipend while he taught there. In a 2008 article, Roll Call wrote, "Biden team-teaches a seminar called Selected Topics in Constitutional Law with professor Robert Hayman. The class meets Saturday mornings, and, according to Hayman, Biden guarantees that he will be present for at least half of the class time." Roll Call reported that Biden taught the class alone until 2003'.

So, it may be factual, but it was more of a seminar-style class on Saturdays.

He's the DaVinci of our time or something.

via GIPHY

We heard he played the Scarecrow in The Wizard of Oz once ...

Ok, not really, but he probably should have.

Wait? 

Are you sure?

Ok then, LOL.

via GIPHY

We doubt Rick and Chumley are sad about him not watching the show.

So, to recap, he has, in fact, been a college 'professor' of some sort, which makes his tenuous grasp of reality and The Constitution even scarier.

This writer couldn't have found a better ending for this piece.

***

