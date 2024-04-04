Lizzo to America -- Ya See What Had Happened Was -- Walks Back Her Quitting

As we first covered here, in a tantrum heard around the world just a day after the Biden fundraiser, Lizzo, who headlined the event, declared she was quitting music.

Lizzo is not quitting music.



"I just need to clarify when I say ‘I quit,’ I mean I quit giving any negative energy attention. What I’m not going to quit is the joy of my life, which is making music and connecting to people. And I know I’m not alone. In no way shape or form am I… pic.twitter.com/aDHIZIQHxK — Variety (@Variety) April 2, 2024

JUST KIDDING!

This doesn't sound remotely like what she said at the time.

via GIPHY

Guys she just pulled a Ross Perot https://t.co/gB6htyLdqC — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) April 3, 2024

Gah!

Aaron ...

via GIPHY

Boy, what a bait-and-switch that promise was. pic.twitter.com/VP5KylVJ7y — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) April 2, 2024

For one brief moment, it seemed the universe might be finding balance again.

I’ve had sooo many similar employees try to quit like that to come back in the next day and act like nothing happened with the “nah see what I meant wuz…l — Jay | The Midwest Dad | (@JC_Midwest) April 2, 2024

Did you let them come back?

BREAKING NEWS



LIZZO QUITS QUITTING pic.twitter.com/7Var7Zvpl2 — W I Z A R D (@tweetsofWIZARD) April 2, 2024

It seems like this was either a cry for attention or a distraction from her issues with allegedly creating a toxic work environment. In the opinion of this writer, lashing out in this fashion only encourages those who like to give grief to public figures.

Has she quit sexually abusing backup dancers? — Burner Account (@PlzNoCancel1) April 2, 2024

*ALLEGEDLY*

Again, this seems an odd reaction for someone accused of creating a hostile and toxic work environment. What is that old adage? You reap what you sow. As this writer has said before, once you choose to become a public figure you had better grow a thick skin. People are not nice, especially online where civility often goes to die.

***

