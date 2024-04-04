Lizzo to America -- Ya See What Had Happened Was -- Walks Back Her Quitting

Sen. John Fetterman Stands Strong With Israel As President Biden Buckles
RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  5:00 PM on April 04, 2024
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

As we first covered here, in a tantrum heard around the world just a day after the Biden fundraiser, Lizzo, who headlined the event, declared she was quitting music.

JUST KIDDING!

This doesn't sound remotely like what she said at the time.

Gah!

Aaron ... 

For one brief moment, it seemed the universe might be finding balance again.

Did you let them come back?

It seems like this was either a cry for attention or a distraction from her issues with allegedly creating a toxic work environment. In the opinion of this writer, lashing out in this fashion only encourages those who like to give grief to public figures.

*ALLEGEDLY*

Again, this seems an odd reaction for someone accused of creating a hostile and toxic work environment. What is that old adage? You reap what you sow. As this writer has said before, once you choose to become a public figure you had better grow a thick skin. People are not nice, especially online where civility often goes to die.

***

Tags: BULLYING MUSIC OUTRAGE

