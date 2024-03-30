Distraught Lizzo Claims She's Done Being Dragged Publicly -- Hilarity Ensues

Brian Stelter Clears Up Connection Between White House and Trans Day of Visibility
RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  4:10 PM on March 30, 2024
Townhall Media

We at Twitchy would never fat shame anyone.

Advertisement

We will, however, let social media users have their say. X erupted after The New York Post reported that a distraught Lizzo was quitting music over repeatedly being dragged publicly. "I  didn't sign up for this!" 

Speaking of things no one signed up for

It does seem odd that she has been accused of fat-shaming others.

Right? It seems she fails to realize that most of us mere mortals get called names all the time for FREE.

Stop right there, sir, meme checkpoint!

TAXED.

Bwahahahaha.

There is truth in this: having a public account on social media can lead to being made fun of, much less being a music star. The world requires thick skin. That may not be seen as right or fair, but it is a universal truth.

Lawrence is kidding, right? 

If so, that's a pretty good troll, but just in case ...

via GIPHY

Rumor has it she's planning a trip to Gaum.

Gen X approves of the preceding post.

Life is hard, and the world is harsh, so a little wisdom from this writer. Never let them see you sweat. We all get picked on, and we all get teased. Once they see it bothers you, they will never stop.

***

