Distraught Lizzo Claims She's Done Being Dragged Publicly -- Hilarity Ensues

We at Twitchy would never fat shame anyone.

Lizzo says she ‘quits,’ tired of being ‘dragged’ by public: ‘Didn’t sign up for this s–t’ https://t.co/04Xm5CiuMw pic.twitter.com/vTUTDgX408 — New York Post (@nypost) March 30, 2024

We will, however, let social media users have their say. X erupted after The New York Post reported that a distraught Lizzo was quitting music over repeatedly being dragged publicly. "I didn't sign up for this!"

Neither did we; she should be arrested for sexual battery. — Emil Vicale (@emilvicale) March 30, 2024

Speaking of things no one signed up for.

It would literally take the entire public to drag her — PricklyPearPickles (@prickly_pickles) March 30, 2024

It does seem odd that she has been accused of fat-shaming others.

I bet ALL that money she has will cushion her ample feelings. — AstrosAmy (@auntieamy90) March 30, 2024

Right? It seems she fails to realize that most of us mere mortals get called names all the time for FREE.

Stop right there, sir, meme checkpoint!

TAXED.

Bwahahahaha.

lol.. get over it .. once you become a public figure you give up your right to privacy. — 🕷🏍💋🇪🇺Jasmin St Claire (@jasminstclaire) March 30, 2024

There is truth in this: having a public account on social media can lead to being made fun of, much less being a music star. The world requires thick skin. That may not be seen as right or fair, but it is a universal truth.

What does this person do? Sports writer? — Lawrence Ronglien (@LDRonglien) March 30, 2024

Lawrence is kidding, right?

If so, that's a pretty good troll, but just in case ...

via GIPHY

Is she leaving the US as well?😆 — Carolina Girl (@DollyEllington) March 30, 2024

Rumor has it she's planning a trip to Gaum.

When Lizzo sits around the house, she sits around the house 🏠 — Michael (@MJL0807) March 30, 2024

Gen X approves of the preceding post.

Life is hard, and the world is harsh, so a little wisdom from this writer. Never let them see you sweat. We all get picked on, and we all get teased. Once they see it bothers you, they will never stop.

***

