Gavin Newsom Gets Wrekt -- Conveniently 'Forgets' Who Was Causing Most Of The Violence In 2020 (Watch)

RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  11:00 PM on April 04, 2024

It's probably time we remind you that if a Leftist politician's lips are moving, it usually means they are lying. The same applies when they post on social media.

Hey, Governor Hair Gel, what also happened in the last year of Trump's Presidency?

Did he forget the part where we were forced to stay inside, facing food and supply shortages and terrified we were watching the end of the world?

We didn't.

Yeah, that part, too.

We all certainly hope so, Ginny.

But that was all mostly peaceful or something ...

Come on, Ben, everyone knows it's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Poor Gavin is getting absolutely obliterated in this thread. 

Should we at least pretend to be sad about it?

This writer didn't think so either.

LOL.

