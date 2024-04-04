Gavin Newsom Gets Wrekt -- Conveniently 'Forgets' Who Was Causing Most Of The Violence In 2020 (Watch)

It's probably time we remind you that if a Leftist politician's lips are moving, it usually means they are lying. The same applies when they post on social media.

“The highest jump in the murder rate in this country happened in the last year of the Trump administration. It didn't happen in any of the Biden years...” pic.twitter.com/6Sfq6Xza1e — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 3, 2024

Hey, Governor Hair Gel, what also happened in the last year of Trump's Presidency?

Did he forget the part where we were forced to stay inside, facing food and supply shortages and terrified we were watching the end of the world?

Are we discussing the year of the pandemic, whenever governments forced people to stay home instead of going to work / school? — Steven Hasty (@StevenHasty1) April 3, 2024

We didn't.

When your voters were rioting and murdering each other lmao — Raheem. (@RaheemKassam) April 3, 2024

Yeah, that part, too.

You and the fraudulent Biden Regime have destroyed this Country from every possible angle‼️ The entire world sees it and your u all will be held accountable. pic.twitter.com/3iSPztZFV4 — GinnyM 🇺🇸🙏✝️ TRUMP WON - KARI LAKE WON (@PatriotXV11) April 3, 2024

We all certainly hope so, Ginny.

Correction - The summer of Love brought to you by democrats and BLM. Kamala even setup bail funds for criminals.

2 billion in property damages pic.twitter.com/xAH63bp8dB — Steel Town Girl (@mcelh43488) April 3, 2024

But that was all mostly peaceful or something ...

DemonRATS don’t see the crimes and destruction when THEY do it. pic.twitter.com/ysJErBhSam — Ben (@benusa567) April 4, 2024

Come on, Ben, everyone knows it's (D)ifferent when they do it.

The violent crime gaslighting is out of control. Stats show REPORTED violent crime is down. Stats also show ACTUAL violent crime is skyrocketing.



The difference, obviously, is crimes are not being reported (probably bc nothing is being done about it).



STOP LYING pic.twitter.com/KJnAYsCiYh — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) April 3, 2024

Poor Gavin is getting absolutely obliterated in this thread.

Should we at least pretend to be sad about it?

This writer didn't think so either.

LOL.

