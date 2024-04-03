CNN's Wolf Blitzer Asks If People Should Be Condemning Trump Calling Migrants Animals
Fear Is the Only Weapon They Have Against Trump!
Karine Jean-Pierre Translates What President Joe Biden Meant to Say
Janice Dean Has a Question for NY Gov. Hochul About the Eclipse Advice...
Corporate Megastores Are Coming for Your Data (Sponsored)
BUH-BYE: DEI Disappearing From College Campuses and That's a GOOD Thing
Peter Doocy Turns KJP Into a Sputtering Mess Over Biden's Perpetually Depleted US...
Michael Shellenberger Shares the Brazilian Twitter Files—Including Attempts to Censor the...
Thumbs Up: Wisconsin Voters Ban 'Zuck Bucks'
Newsmax Got Hammered Over This Now Deleted Post About 'What Donald Trump Called...
Adopt a Twitchy Editor Today, Nothing Annoys a Biden Supporter MORE
Yikes! Jill Biden Did NOT Want to Hear This Swing State Polling Reality...
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers RATIOED Into Orbit for Veto of Bill Protecting Girls'...
Tom Nichols (Yes, THAT Tom Nichols) Says Democracy Is in Decline Because Americans...

Trump Declares November 5th Will Be 'Christian Visibility Day' (Watch)

RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  5:00 PM on April 03, 2024
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File

The uproar over the recent proclamation by The White House continues to ripple through everyday discourse.

Advertisement

In a way, at times, it seems only he can. Trump has tapped into the frustration of millions of Christians who feel slighted by Joe Biden.

The idea resonated with the crowd of supporters who were present.

Well said, Robert.

It seems a lot of people like the idea.

The question is, will it manifest how Trump hopes it will?

If this doesn't change, it may not.

Remember, remember the fifth of November ...

You can share once every four years.

Right?

Recommended

Karine Jean-Pierre Translates What President Joe Biden Meant to Say
Brett T.
Advertisement

Yes indeed. We're all in this together. 

The truth is that Trump is flawed and imperfect, but who isn't? 

He's one of the only politicians in history, if not the only one, to donate his salary while in office, and he seems to have a genuine love of this country we haven't seen in a while. You have a decision to make, dear reader, and no one can decide but you. This November 5th, who will you choose?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!


Tags: CHRISTIAN TRANS TRUMP RALLY TRUMP CAMPAIGN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Karine Jean-Pierre Translates What President Joe Biden Meant to Say
Brett T.
CNN's Wolf Blitzer Asks If People Should Be Condemning Trump Calling Migrants Animals
Brett T.
Janice Dean Has a Question for NY Gov. Hochul About the Eclipse Advice on This Highway Sign
Doug P.
Peter Doocy Turns KJP Into a Sputtering Mess Over Biden's Perpetually Depleted US Oil Reserve
Doug P.
Michael Shellenberger Shares the Brazilian Twitter Files—Including Attempts to Censor the World
Aaron Walker
Newsmax Got Hammered Over This Now Deleted Post About 'What Donald Trump Called Immigrants'
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Karine Jean-Pierre Translates What President Joe Biden Meant to Say Brett T.
Advertisement