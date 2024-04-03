Trump Declares November 5th Will Be 'Christian Visibility Day' (Watch)

The uproar over the recent proclamation by The White House continues to ripple through everyday discourse.

Trump on Joe Biden declaring Easter "Trans Visibility Day":



"November 5th is going to be called something else. You know what it's going to be called? Christian Visibility Day when Christians turn out in numbers that nobody has ever seen before."



This is how we win! pic.twitter.com/nyhUdTNHHh — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 2, 2024

In a way, at times, it seems only he can. Trump has tapped into the frustration of millions of Christians who feel slighted by Joe Biden.

The idea resonated with the crowd of supporters who were present.

It is time for us to step out in faith again. We are to let our light shine before men and not hide it under a basket. We have allowed the left to silence us. No more. Stand up for what you believe. We are a Christian nation, always have been, and forever will be. pic.twitter.com/AtCl13SfGC — 🇺🇸 Robert Spudis 🇺🇸 (@SpudisRobert) April 2, 2024

Well said, Robert.

It seems a lot of people like the idea.

The question is, will it manifest how Trump hopes it will?

30 per cent of Christians are not registered to vote per @ScottPresler.

We need a #ChristianVotwrRegistrationDay. — Leigh10021 (@tarheel_texas) April 3, 2024

If this doesn't change, it may not.

Nah. The 5th of November is reserved for everyone that appreciated the movie V for Vendetta. — Wren (@wrens_dens) April 2, 2024

Remember, remember the fifth of November ...

You can share once every four years.

Right?

Jews too — Bernie Gartenlaub (@argoexp) April 3, 2024

Yes indeed. We're all in this together.

The truth is that Trump is flawed and imperfect, but who isn't?

He's one of the only politicians in history, if not the only one, to donate his salary while in office, and he seems to have a genuine love of this country we haven't seen in a while. You have a decision to make, dear reader, and no one can decide but you. This November 5th, who will you choose?

***

