Recently A Denver Official Was Caught on Video Begging Illegals to Leave The City (Watch)

You won't believe what End Wokeness captured and shared on X.

Go ahead and take a moment to watch.

A top official in Denver was just caught on tape begging illegals to leave the city:



Denver Newcomer Liaison: "Any city. We can take you to the Canadian border, wherever."



He promises them that there are better stuff awaiting them in Chicago and NY.



Denver is a self-designated… pic.twitter.com/NjsnmlTEHe — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 31, 2024

WTH is a 'newcomer liaison?'

But I thought this was our greatest strength? https://t.co/6prUjVpVza — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 31, 2024

That's what we've been told, isn't it?

Didn't they use that term to describe actual aliens in a movie once?

It's a weird flex, but okay.

Get republicans to pass the immigration bill so they can have their asylum request expedited and heard quicker. Also, giving authority to CBP to deny and deport immediately.



This is a Republican problem because they fail to act — Ander  Tierrez (@AnderTierrez) March 31, 2024

Ummmm, Biden dismantled our border policies. He doesn't get to blame Republicans.

Just covered this on The Erick Erickson Show. Now, can we get a response from the mayors of Chicago and NYC? I’d love to see them pitted against each other for a change. — The Alan Sanders Show 🇺🇸⚓️🐕 (@AlanJSanders) April 1, 2024

Ooooh!

via GIPHY

If only someone had said something earlier... — [Object object] (@StevenJBurns) March 31, 2024

Right?!

A lot of us have been trying to tell them.

Reap what you sow, comrades. pic.twitter.com/RDVDd08L5X — Gilmore Tuttle (@BulldogsTuttle) March 31, 2024

Da.

Well, well, well…if it isn’t the consequences of my own actions. 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/5ktBUVyKMe — Liberacrat Media™️ (@Liberacrat_) March 31, 2024

It seems those who virtue signal lack the actual virtues they are signaling.

Who could have seen this coming?

The Left should really start considering what they stand for. They're really disorganized... pic.twitter.com/pClvzlubSO — Branos (@thesonofbran) March 31, 2024

They should, but they won't. They have never been the homogenous group they publicly pretend to be, so seeing them begin to fracture is not surprising.

When the Cloward Piven strategy capsizes your misguided political beliefs… pic.twitter.com/vmrjfbe3nc — Wayward Son (@db6strings) March 31, 2024

We'll just be over here ...

via GIPH

Gee.... I wonder why it's so bad. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/mqP3EJaJcE — Phoeni𝕏 2A 🇺🇸 (@Phoenix2A_1980s) March 31, 2024

No matter what idea they try to sell, you lay the blame where it lies: Joe Biden undid all of the Trump-era border protections in February of 2021. He campaigned on opening the border and encouraging asylum seekers to surge the border once he was elected.

He and his administrator then lied to the public for three years about the crisis at our borders, and instead of fixing it, his handlers tried to disguise asylum reform as border security. All so if it failed to pass, he could blame the GOP.

***

