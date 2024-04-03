Kamala Harris Responds to Florida Abortion Decision BUT Seems to Forget Who POTUS Is

These people are like a broken record, and the 'Commie-Llama' is chief among them.
The decision to allow Florida's abortion ban to remain in effect will harm not just the women of Florida but also millions more women who might have traveled to the state to seek reproductive health services.— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 2, 2024
Trump created this health care crisis.@JoeBiden and I will do…
This writer believes we must stop ceding ground so easily in these arguments. Trump was not in office when Roe v. Wade was overturned, and the Supreme Court followed The Constitution.
Notice how Kamala Harris never mentions the untold number of babies who are saved by banning abortion.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 2, 2024
Kamala doesn’t value human life.
This should come as no surprise.
She came from a family that trafficked slaves.
Kamala is fine with dehumanizing people for profit.
She doesn't and likely can't see them as babies, much like her ancestors didn't see slaves as human.
Look at that number...Stop blaming Trump for YOUR failures pic.twitter.com/RIeTdUuj6n— Mojo (@slickkittycat) April 2, 2024
That is a staggering number.
Who did this??? pic.twitter.com/EMzrR8dSES— Southern Scribbler (@SthrnScribbler) April 2, 2024
Hahahahaha
That's awesome!
Meme checkpoint reached; consider this taxed.
There's no crisis. Only Democrat scare tactics from a party that can't even define what a woman is.— Windy Palmer (@SaqqaraBN) April 2, 2024
Well, they aren't biologists or something.
No, the 10th Amendment did.— Liberty Never Sleeps Podcast (@LibertyNeverSlp) April 2, 2024
Read it some time. And its not a crisis.
This begs the question: How does one take an oath to protect and defend something they don't understand?
April 2, 2024
This is the crux of this argument. Roe V Wade protected abortion so that it could be used in scarce and specific instances, not as a form of birth control.
***
Join the conversation as a VIP Member