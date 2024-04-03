Joe Biden Says Trump Doesn't Trust Women But He Does (Watch)

Tom Nichols (Yes, THAT Tom Nichols) Says Democracy Is in Decline Because Americans...
RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  10:30 AM on April 03, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Kelley

Thanks to Joe Biden being inept in every possible way, his entire campaign is going to center on restoring Roe v Wade.

Even if he has to lie to do it, no one ended abortion; it was sent back to the states based on the tenth amendment. 

Joe is centering his plan of attack in this ad to be his trust of women compared to Trump.

We don't think it went the way he hoped.

As usual, Twitter couldn't wait to provide receipts to the contrary, and we're here for it.

via GIPHY

Speaking of receipts ... 

via GIPHY

C'mon man! Joe isn't a biologist.

Pags, you know, even if he did, he wouldn't remember.

What level of cognitive dissonance must exist in the mind of a Leftist to be able to consider a growing baby inhuman enough to end that life so easily?

'May you live in interesting times.' 

Well, dear reader, we do live in interesting times. Only you can decide if that is good or bad. The decision is yours in just a few short months. Choose wisely; our future may depend on it in more ways than one.

***

