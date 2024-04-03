Joe Biden Says Trump Doesn't Trust Women But He Does (Watch)

Thanks to Joe Biden being inept in every possible way, his entire campaign is going to center on restoring Roe v Wade.

Donald Trump doesn’t trust women.



I do.pic.twitter.com/yyx11a3KqG — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 2, 2024

Even if he has to lie to do it, no one ended abortion; it was sent back to the states based on the tenth amendment.

Joe is centering his plan of attack in this ad to be his trust of women compared to Trump.

We don't think it went the way he hoped.

Does that include Laken Riley?



How about Tara Reade?



So much for believing women. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) April 2, 2024

As usual, Twitter couldn't wait to provide receipts to the contrary, and we're here for it.

I bet your daughter would disagree... Remember the showers? — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 2, 2024

Speaking of receipts ...

What is a woman? — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 2, 2024

What is a woman, Joe? — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) April 2, 2024

C'mon man! Joe isn't a biologist.

Hey Joe - Did you see my interview with @ReadeAlexandra ? If not -- here you go. https://t.co/PxljmjVkuZ Love to have you on to comment. — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) April 2, 2024

Pags, you know, even if he did, he wouldn't remember.

It's not a lack of trust in women to oppose killing babies in abortions. — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) April 2, 2024

What level of cognitive dissonance must exist in the mind of a Leftist to be able to consider a growing baby inhuman enough to end that life so easily?

Ask Ashley and Tara Reade to verify. pic.twitter.com/GBS3Eo5eum — Daxton Brown (@daxtonbrown) April 2, 2024

'May you live in interesting times.'

This whole campaign ad is a tribute to Moloch. — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) April 2, 2024

Well, dear reader, we do live in interesting times. Only you can decide if that is good or bad. The decision is yours in just a few short months. Choose wisely; our future may depend on it in more ways than one.

