Here Are Some of the Cities Into Which Joe Biden Has Been Flying...
School Cancels Gifted Program Because It Wasn’t Diverse Enough
Marine Thwarts Robbery, Shows Up for Award Wearing a 'Let's Go Brandon' T-Shirt
Peter Doocy Asks If It Was Appropriate for Joe Biden to Use the...
LIVE Primary 2024 Results in Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, and Wisconsin from...
The National Organization for Women Trashes 50 Years of Feminist Work for the...
James Woods Presents the 'Horror Movie' That Is the '15-Minute City'
George Takei Tries Really Hard to Dunk on Speaker Johnson but Faceplants BIGLY
Pete Buttigieg Says Moving to EVs Is Like Moving From a Landline to...
Grab the Popcorn: Watch CNN's Fareed Zakaria Call Stacey Abrams an Election Denier
Jemele Hill Projects Identity Politics Before Caitlin Clark's Historic NCAA Elite Eight Pe...
Are WE the April Fools? Sharyl Attkisson Reports Feds Lost or Wasted $236...
Biden Is Seeking to Destroy American Democracy!
'We Are So Screwed': SecState Blinken Announces How He Just Made the Nation...

Rob Reiner Dragged MERCILESSLY After Melting Down over Trump's 'Savior Complex'

RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  10:00 PM on April 02, 2024
Twitchy

If you want to know how honestly concerned the Left is over the upcoming election in November, you need to look no further than Rob Reiner.

Advertisement

The problem is that Biden and his DOJ are actively persecuting (prosecuting!) Trump and more and more people are starting to see it. 

This was an unforced error multiplied by such an order of magnitude that Joe Biden tried to walk it back.

We need to get back to embracing logic rather than emotional rhetoric.

Who knew Archie Bunker was a prophet?

LOL!

It seems many folks are on the same page as Mike here.

Recommended

James Woods Presents the 'Horror Movie' That Is the '15-Minute City'
Brett T.
Advertisement

To the mind of this writer, dear readers, we may, in fact, already be a theocratic Autocracy. It seems our government has built an altar not to religion but instead to mental illness.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ROB REINER TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

James Woods Presents the 'Horror Movie' That Is the '15-Minute City'
Brett T.
Here Are Some of the Cities Into Which Joe Biden Has Been Flying Migrants
Brett T.
School Cancels Gifted Program Because It Wasn’t Diverse Enough
Brett T.
Marine Thwarts Robbery, Shows Up for Award Wearing a 'Let's Go Brandon' T-Shirt
Brett T.
Jemele Hill Projects Identity Politics Before Caitlin Clark's Historic NCAA Elite Eight Performance
Grateful Calvin
George Takei Tries Really Hard to Dunk on Speaker Johnson but Faceplants BIGLY
RickRobinson

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
James Woods Presents the 'Horror Movie' That Is the '15-Minute City' Brett T.
Advertisement