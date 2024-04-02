Rob Reiner Dragged MERCILESSLY After Melting Down over Trump's 'Savior Complex'

If you want to know how honestly concerned the Left is over the upcoming election in November, you need to look no further than Rob Reiner.

Donald Trump continues to tell his cult followers that he, like Jesus, is being persecuted for them. That he is the second coming. That he is the chosen one. If we don’t want a theocratic Autocracy, it’s critical that he not be the one who is chosen. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) April 1, 2024

The problem is that Biden and his DOJ are actively persecuting (prosecuting!) Trump and more and more people are starting to see it.

Crooked Joe Biden is truly the antichrist pic.twitter.com/WAErISHCQp — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) April 1, 2024

This was an unforced error multiplied by such an order of magnitude that Joe Biden tried to walk it back.

Only someone who embraces Evil would want to stay on the current path of this country!



They make it known to all of us who they are!



We have one shot to turn this country around and stop this madness!



Save America Vote Donald J Trump 2024! 💥💥💥💥 — Patriot Dad ❤️✝️🇺🇸 (@NickCAdams) April 1, 2024

We need to get back to embracing logic rather than emotional rhetoric.

Who knew Archie Bunker was a prophet?

LOL!

Count me in for more @realDonaldTrump. I like cheaper gas, secure borders and no new wars. Life was better in 2018 — Mike Sperrazza (@MikeASperrazza) April 1, 2024

It seems many folks are on the same page as Mike here.

Woods delivered a follow-up after posting list, noting approximately one-third of the year — almost exactly four months — was filled with similar days, weeks, and full months celebrating LGBTQ community in some form or fashion. “America now officially celebrates mental illness” — DLW🍊 (@Dlw20161950) April 2, 2024

To the mind of this writer, dear readers, we may, in fact, already be a theocratic Autocracy. It seems our government has built an altar not to religion but instead to mental illness.

