George Takei Tries Really Hard to Dunk on Speaker Johnson but Faceplants BIGLY

Social media has brought a common adage from the past back to the forefront: 'Never meet your heroes.' You used to have to find them to discover they are not usually who they appear to be in your favorite TV shows.

Now it's simply a matter of opening Twitter ...

Turns out you’re as dumb as you are bigoted. https://t.co/tf8Ha4UtHr — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 1, 2024

Everyone's favorite helmsman turns out to be an angry, vitriolic old man who appears to have joined the fascists instead of fighting them.

He tried to drag the speaker of the house over his reaction to Biden's walkback of his very own proclamation, which served in many ways to overshadow Easter Sunday.

The problem? Most people of faith agreed with Speaker Johnson and weren't afraid to tell George so.

Observe George Takei who is bigoted against Christians. He is standing up for a made up day from 15 years ago against over two billion God-loving people who just thought Easter was important enough to have its own day. Pray for George. — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) April 2, 2024

Especially since the alphabet mafia has so many days set aside for them.

And you're an anti-Christian, pro-pedo, dirty little communist.



Your one "known for" went from being Sulu...to the creepiest Deep State shill in all of Hollywood. — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) April 1, 2024

Mindy, you should tell him how you really feel ...

LGBTQ is an arm of the Marxist movement in the United States. They represent the abolition of the family, morality, logic, and reason, which are tenets of Marx from the Communist Manifesto. Communism is the religion of the left. Communism is a cult. — Big Daddy (@BigDaddyLCL) April 1, 2024

Read that one again.

Well said.

The point is that Biden denied this happened. — Drain Bamage (@IsDrainBamaged) April 1, 2024

That did make it so much worse.

October 10th is World Mental Health Day . That should cover it. — Bjesse1 (@sceptic100) April 1, 2024

Truth bomb dropped.

We told ya this is what would happen if you normalized deviant behavior.



“We just want to be respected” is how it started.



Now, if you misgender them, they want you to serve jail time.



This is the perfect example of the inch/mile paradox.



🤡😂🤡😂🤡😂🤡😂 — Tim Cramer (@CramerSez) April 1, 2024

Is it a paradox or a paradigm? The answer doesn't matter. The damage has been done, and now America must decide how much longer the madness will continue.

