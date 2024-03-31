Well Took A Turn -- Leaked Footage of A Madonna Concert in Dallas Has People Freaked Out (Watch)

Does anyone else remember when concerts were fun?

"Concert" is sure a funny way of saying satanic ritual. pic.twitter.com/75oevzwaDW — Censored Men (@CensoredMen) March 31, 2024

Music may push the envelope, but it seems Madonna may have gone too far; this leaked footage looks like it took place in a satanic church, not an arena.

What's wrong with artists these days? They do everything on stage but sing. I'll be damned if my child sets foot in a concert. 90% is perverted or demonic or all of the above. — Imago Dei (@Veriitas_) March 31, 2024

It seems you can't turn on an awards show or go to a concert these days without it smacking of satanic overtones.

Okay, so this writer listened several times, and it almost sounds like she's quoting Revelations, but then it takes a turn. She was talking about the return of Satan.

I’ll be damned if I pay for this — SirKheem (@Nigwardfancyson) March 31, 2024

There seems to be a theme developing here.

Ummm... — Noah Pelentsov (@noahpelentsov) April 1, 2024

Right? Can someone call the Winchester boys? Stuff just got real, YO.

It’s Madonna what did you expect? lol — Omar (@kingomar86) March 31, 2024

We're pretty confident we can say nobody expected THAT.

WTF did I just watch 🤥 — jim Njue (@jimNjue_) March 31, 2024

So say we all, Jim.

Nope, nowhere good at all, folks.

This is the way of the world now. Is this because shock value sells, or is there more to it? This writer would love to believe it is the former, but the most likely answer is a combination of both.

Do we allow what has become the status quo to remain, or do we begin voting with our wallets to show people that this is not the type of content we want? Remember when we were kids and we heard the stories of Elvis and other legends of the newly formed style called Rock & Roll and how they thumbed their noses at the censors? Did our parents and grandparents know something that we didn't?

Only you, dear reader, can decide the answer to that question.

***

