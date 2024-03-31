Well Took A Turn -- Leaked Footage of A Madonna Concert in Dallas Has People Freaked Out (Watch)

Pro-Israel Rally in London is So Peaceful, Leftists Are Dumbfounded
RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  10:00 PM on March 31, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File

Does anyone else remember when concerts were fun?

Music may push the envelope, but it seems Madonna may have gone too far; this leaked footage looks like it took place in a satanic church, not an arena.

It seems you can't turn on an awards show or go to a concert these days without it smacking of satanic overtones.

Okay, so this writer listened several times, and it almost sounds like she's quoting Revelations, but then it takes a turn. She was talking about the return of Satan.

There seems to be a theme developing here.

Right? Can someone call the Winchester boys? Stuff just got real, YO.

We're pretty confident we can say nobody expected THAT.

So say we all, Jim.

Nope, nowhere good at all, folks.

This is the way of the world now. Is this because shock value sells, or is there more to it? This writer would love to believe it is the former, but the most likely answer is a combination of both. 

Do we allow what has become the status quo to remain, or do we begin voting with our wallets to show people that this is not the type of content we want? Remember when we were kids and we heard the stories of Elvis and other legends of the newly formed style called Rock & Roll and how they thumbed their noses at the censors? Did our parents and grandparents know something that we didn't?

Only you, dear reader, can decide the answer to that question.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!


Tags: CONCERT DALLAS MADONNA

