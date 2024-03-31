Former Liar in Chief Obama Still Singing The Same Tired Song (Watch)

Michael Rapaport Calls Out Feminists Over Their Silence on Israeli Female Hostages
RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  12:00 AM on March 31, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Remember the good old days when former presidents who were term-limited would quietly fade into the background? This writer remembers those days, too. Sadly, they appear to be over.

Ladies and gentlemen, former 'Liar-in-Chief' Barack Obama is back to try to sell you the same old bill of goods.

So many people do, though.

Well, that ... that's just terrifying.

Unless Biden or Obama are speaking, that is.

Peach it, Kevin!

Here's Why the White House Had to Proclaim Trans Day of Visibility on Easter
Brett T.
Brian brought the heat; good job, man. 

Look up that GIF is for you, too.

Has anyone else cried leaving the grocery store? 

Just this writer? 

Ok cool.

Oh Snap! We think Tony may have won the internet for the day. Good game, guys. Go home.

***

