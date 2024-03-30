Geraldo Community Noted Over Post Regarding Bridge Collapse in Baltimore After Weird Tirade

Mindy covered this as a VIP, but since it's Geraldo and he got noted, this writer decided he must need more attention.

When the Key Bridge collapsed at 1:27am Tuesday morning, an overnight road crew filling potholes on the bridge died with it.

-The crew consisted of 6 apparently Undocumented Hispanic Immigrants, aka Illegal Aliens, from Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador.

-They drowned… — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) March 28, 2024

In the post, he claims the workers were illegal, but as the note points out, at the time he posted, their immigration status was unknown. Even if they were illegal, no one is celebrating their deaths.

It's just a weird take, man.

So Baltimore not only illegally hired illegals, but in essence murdered them by having them on the bridge.



Wow. Great take Jerry. — Rick Cantón (@RickCanton) March 28, 2024

Right?

It's just weird!

do you have ANY idea how many Americans would LOVE to have those jobs? High pay, steady work. I'm sorry they died. That does not change the fact that they should not have been in The US. they are two different topics. — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) March 28, 2024

This is such an old and busted argument that it's just sad. If they were illegal, the company that hired them broke the law, but this whole idea that migrants take jobs Americans don't want is irksome. If it's true and there is no evidence to support that it is, this is a situation of our own making. This writer believes people should never feel too good for any job.

Thank you for proving that if the border was closed they wouldn’t have crossed and would still be alive. — David (@marshalllaw13) March 28, 2024

Two points for David!

You do realize that if we had a secure border they’d be alive today right?



Can’t be surprised, you’ve been cheering on the great replacement for years now, Geraldo. — Steven Steele (@MrStevenSteele) March 28, 2024

He forgets that the media aren't the great gatekeepers of information anymore; every pivot on an idea and every reversal is now recorded for everyone to see for EVAH!

Enjoy that post being demonetized, Jerry!

