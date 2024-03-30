Geraldo Community Noted Over Post Regarding Bridge Collapse in Baltimore After Weird Tirade

Climate Activists Pour Oil Over Electric Truck at Auto Show in Protest of...
RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  7:15 PM on March 30, 2024
Richard Drew

Mindy covered this as a VIP, but since it's Geraldo and he got noted, this writer decided he must need more attention.

In the post, he claims the workers were illegal, but as the note points out, at the time he posted, their immigration status was unknown. Even if they were illegal, no one is celebrating their deaths. 

It's just a weird take, man.

Right?

It's just weird!

This is such an old and busted argument that it's just sad. If they were illegal, the company that hired them broke the law, but this whole idea that migrants take jobs Americans don't want is irksome. If it's true and there is no evidence to support that it is, this is a situation of our own making. This writer believes people should never feel too good for any job.

Two points for David!

He forgets that the media aren't the great gatekeepers of information anymore; every pivot on an idea and every reversal is now recorded for everyone to see for EVAH! 

Enjoy that post being demonetized, Jerry!

***

Tags: BALTIMORE GERALDO GERALDO RIVERA IMMIGRATION

