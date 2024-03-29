Someone Needs to Tell Her: Kathy Griffin Still Thinks It's About Trump
YouTube Star 'YourFellowArab' Kidnapped in Haiti While Trying to Meet Notorious Gangster 'Barbecue'

RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  11:30 PM on March 29, 2024
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

In a story likely to shock no one, a YouTube star has reportedly been kidnapped, per the New York Post. He was abducted after traveling to Haiti to meet the notorious gangster known as 'Barbecue.'

Look, we here at Twitchy are always chasing clicks, but it just seems weird that no one told him this was a bad idea. After safely arriving in the country on March 13th, just 24 hours later, he was captured by another gang in Haiti. As usual, X did not disappoint with the responses to the article.

So where were you before he left, huh? 

Haha

via GIPHY

Apparently...

via GIPHY

That's a fair point.

We're going to say no.

Hey! That's harsh.

LOL

Water through the nose hurts, Robert ...

via GIPHY

Tesla, can we be friends?

Big Facts.

One has to wonder, do they still dress for dinner in Haiti?

Er ... wait ...

Okay, we have to be serious for a moment. We've had lots of fun, but this writer would like to ask anyone willing to do so to pray for his safe return so that we have a chance to make fun of him again!

***

