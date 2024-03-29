YouTube Star 'YourFellowArab' Kidnapped in Haiti While Trying to Meet Notorious Gangster 'Barbecue'

In a story likely to shock no one, a YouTube star has reportedly been kidnapped, per the New York Post. He was abducted after traveling to Haiti to meet the notorious gangster known as 'Barbecue.'

American YouTube star kidnapped in Haiti while attempting to meet gang leader ‘Barbecue’ https://t.co/Bfy4U26qvY pic.twitter.com/Eud7pxoey7 — New York Post (@nypost) March 29, 2024

Look, we here at Twitchy are always chasing clicks, but it just seems weird that no one told him this was a bad idea. After safely arriving in the country on March 13th, just 24 hours later, he was captured by another gang in Haiti. As usual, X did not disappoint with the responses to the article.

Well THAT was a bad idea! pic.twitter.com/mxkl6n2PR0 — Ribz of Tik Tok (@ribzoftiktok) March 29, 2024

So where were you before he left, huh?

Haha

"I'm here for Barbecue" was a very unfortunate choice of words. — Topper Harley 🚁 (@GreyKnight8008) March 29, 2024

Apparently...

It's like a mouse visiting a cat named MouseTrap.. What on earth would give you the idea that.. — Ilan Potato (@IlanPotato) March 29, 2024

That's a fair point.

LMFAOO! Were those clicks worth it? — AJ 🦆 (@AjApplegoose) March 29, 2024

We're going to say no.

Can we arrange for this to happen to more YouTube "stars?"



All of them, perhaps? — George From NY (@GeorgeFromNY1) March 29, 2024

Hey! That's harsh.

LOL

Ma, set the table. We having a YouTube star for dinner — Robert. 🇺🇸 🇨🇱 (@RobertJLC) March 29, 2024

Water through the nose hurts, Robert ...

@ConanOBrien when are you going back to this island paradise? — Tesla_FTW 🇺🇸 (@Seattle_RT) March 29, 2024

Tesla, can we be friends?

FAFO sadly — George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) March 29, 2024

Big Facts.

Oh, he’s about to meet him.



For dinner. — Jason “ジェイさん” Jordan, あいみんちゅ🦁, 笑顔の輪 ☻⭕ (@jasonjordan2814) March 29, 2024

One has to wonder, do they still dress for dinner in Haiti?

Er ... wait ...

Okay, we have to be serious for a moment. We've had lots of fun, but this writer would like to ask anyone willing to do so to pray for his safe return so that we have a chance to make fun of him again!

***

