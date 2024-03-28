Joy Reid Dragged for Claiming GOP is Anti-DEI Because They Can't Stand Black People

Trump Steamrolls Biden, Liberals Love Losing
RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  4:30 PM on March 28, 2024
Townhall Media

Correct us if we're wrong, but isn't MSDNC's Job to report the news?

Lately, it seems they can't help but be the subject of the news, not the group reporting it.

It seems the winds of change are blowing regarding DEI, and Joy Reid can't stand it. Unfortunately, instead of facing the reality of the situation, she blames RaCiSt RePuBlIcAnS.

Maybe someone should remind her of why the Republican Party was founded in the first place. Calling the party of Lincoln, the party that freed the slaves in America and voted overwhelmingly to pass The Civil Rights Act of 1964, with 80 percent voting in favor in our bicameral legislature, was groundbreaking and astounding.

But sure, Joy Republicans don't like black people.

Uh oh, it looks like Joy made Honest Abe mad.

This is a spot-on assessment. As this is quite a familiar refrain from the Left, when you hear and see what they've named something, assume it does the exact opposite. IE 'The Inflation Reduction Act.'

Ok, consider this meme TAXED.

via GIPHY

You know, many folks seemed to notice this; Gayla made the cut because we saw her comment first.

It's almost like Joy forgot everything the civil rights movement stands for.

This ... is also true. 

Does anyone even watch MSNBC anymore? Maybe that's why they're so busy making themselves part of the news cycle instead of simply reporting it.

Joy to America: Make MSNBC relevant again! 

PLEASE?

America:

Sorry, Joy, America has spoken.

***

