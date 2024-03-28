Joy Reid Dragged for Claiming GOP is Anti-DEI Because They Can't Stand Black People

Correct us if we're wrong, but isn't MSDNC's Job to report the news?

Lately, it seems they can't help but be the subject of the news, not the group reporting it.

MSNBC’s Joy Reid: The GOP Is Anti-DEI Because They 'Can't Stand Black People' https://t.co/bi7w9gsqF4 — Ben Owen🇺🇸 (@hrkbenowen) March 28, 2024

It seems the winds of change are blowing regarding DEI, and Joy Reid can't stand it. Unfortunately, instead of facing the reality of the situation, she blames RaCiSt RePuBlIcAnS.

Maybe someone should remind her of why the Republican Party was founded in the first place. Calling the party of Lincoln, the party that freed the slaves in America and voted overwhelmingly to pass The Civil Rights Act of 1964, with 80 percent voting in favor in our bicameral legislature, was groundbreaking and astounding.

But sure, Joy Republicans don't like black people.

Uh oh, it looks like Joy made Honest Abe mad.

Diversity, in this context, doesn't mean people with diverse race/gender/sexual orientations. Diversity literally means "trained in diversity," a.k.a. activists. DEI uses race/gender as a lever to get activists into positions of authority. — Arch_Douglas (@Arch_Douglas_) March 28, 2024

This is a spot-on assessment. As this is quite a familiar refrain from the Left, when you hear and see what they've named something, assume it does the exact opposite. IE 'The Inflation Reduction Act.'

pic.twitter.com/ivbuv8NJFr — I Meme Wut You Think (@LucidAgent) March 28, 2024

Ok, consider this meme TAXED.

via GIPHY

Isn't that hairdo cultural appropriation. — Gayle (@Whosaclown) March 28, 2024

You know, many folks seemed to notice this; Gayla made the cut because we saw her comment first.

I am opposed to DEI because the most qualified and best human being get the jobs. Everyone has a chance to better themselves, if they work hard and plan. Joy Reid is a racist of the worst kind. — Bill Roberts (@BTech78) March 28, 2024

It's almost like Joy forgot everything the civil rights movement stands for.

No….. it’s just Joy that nobody can stand🥴 — Beverly Casella (@BevCasella) March 28, 2024

This ... is also true.

Does anyone even watch MSNBC anymore? Maybe that's why they're so busy making themselves part of the news cycle instead of simply reporting it.

Joy to America: Make MSNBC relevant again!

PLEASE?

America:

Sorry, Joy, America has spoken.

