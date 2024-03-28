Ilhan Omar's Victory Lap Over Earmarks For Squad Members' Districts Goes Over Like A Lead Balloon

Ilhan Omar recently posted a not-so-humble brag to X; you can read it below:

Advertisement

The problem?

Most Americans have figured out Earmarks SUCK.

How much for your former brother husband? — DDS (@__DDS___) March 27, 2024

Oh, come on now, everyone knows it's ten percent to the ... wait, no, that's the other guy.

OOPS.

First, we checked the translation is legit.

Second ...

via GIPHY

High five, Jason!

How exactly does one say leech in Somali?

I didn't think that you were a fan of pork. — Jay Hill (@hillengmn) March 27, 2024

Bwahahahaha!

via GIPHY

Come on, man, now the desk has to be cleaned off!

ITS ALL FREEEEE FREEEEEEE — Manhattan Patriot (@ManhattanConsrv) March 27, 2024

Are you saying Ilhan Omar is the Oprah Winfrey of Congress critters?

Wanna be friends?

What has been the ROI in this spend? — Da Bears (@Northsiders1985) March 27, 2024

Ummm, we have it on good authority that math is RaCiSt now or something.

Coffee almost went all over the desk again; we love you, people!

Uptown is pretty much dead. Downtown is an apocalyptic hell scape. The parkway of the grand round is a all you can steal wire buffet.

I run red lights, my tabs are expired like 6 months.

I'm not getting pulled over in Minneapolis, there is no law. — thotcrimes (@DruDownDiego) March 27, 2024

This writer is pretty sure most of America just scratched Minnesota off any pending destination lists.

Least respected and least accomplished caucus in Congress and have yet to pass a single bill 🙄 — SAVEAUSTINTX (@saveaustintx) March 28, 2024

YEESH!

So not a fan either, huh?

No one can satisfactorily explain to this writer how Congress, on the whole, can be viewed less popularly than having to go in for a root canal. Still, individual Congress critters are the best according to their constituency. It boggles the mind.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!



