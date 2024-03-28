Ilhan Omar's Victory Lap Over Earmarks For Squad Members' Districts Goes Over Like A Lead Balloon

BLM Continues to Try to Destroy Free Speech Rights of Kyle Rittenhouse --...
RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  5:00 AM on March 28, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Ilhan Omar recently posted a not-so-humble brag to X; you can read it below:

The problem? 

Most Americans have figured out Earmarks SUCK.

Oh, come on now, everyone knows it's ten percent to the ... wait, no, that's the other guy. 

OOPS.

First, we checked the translation is legit.

Second ... 

via GIPHY

High five, Jason!

How exactly does one say leech in Somali?

Bwahahahaha!

via GIPHY

Come on, man, now the desk has to be cleaned off!

Are you saying Ilhan Omar is the Oprah Winfrey of Congress critters?

Wanna be friends?

Ummm, we have it on good authority that math is RaCiSt now or something.

Coffee almost went all over the desk again; we love you, people!

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!


