Addle-Brained Joe Biden Blames Trump For Ending Roe But Seems to Forget Who Was POTUS At the Time (Watch)

RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  5:00 AM on March 27, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

It seems poor old Joe keeps getting more and more confused. Everything from the border to abortion being kicked back to the States seems to be the fault of his arch-nemesis and chief political rival, Donald J. Trump.

There are, however, several problems with this plan of attack. 

1. Biden was president when Roe V Wade was overturned, not Trump.

2. Roe V Wade was codified on January 22. 1973 by SCOTUS, but was never made law by Congress.

3. In 1977, Jimmy Carter won The White House, and The Democrats controlled the House and the Senate with extensive margins. So if this newly minted 'right' was so important, why didn't they pass binding legislation then? Because if they solidified this supposed 'right,' they couldn't fundraise off of it. It is that simple.

OK, have you watched President Puddin' Head yet? Now, let's see how X feels about this mess. 

Wet, lather, wash, rinse, repeat. It seems the only arrow in Biden's quiver is projection. It's too bad that it seems to work so well.

Del, buddy, Joe doesn't care about facts and logic, but you have excellent points, man! Oh, community notes, wherefore art thou community notes?

If not for parody in parenthesis, it is doubtful we could have told the difference between this account and Joe's actual one.

Check out the big brain on Blair! 

Two points for you: well said! 

And lest we forget, Carter, Clinton, Obama, and Biden all started their terms with complete control of Congress yet chose not to pass actual legislation regarding abortion. People should ask why instead of allowing The Cauliflower in Chief to distract them.

It's simple: all the Left has is anger; unfortunately, some of the country seems hooked on what they're pushing. If we continue to allow ourselves to be led around by our emotions, then, in the humble opinion of this writer, our grand republic will fall, and what comes after will be unrecognizable to any of us.

***

