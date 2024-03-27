Addle-Brained Joe Biden Blames Trump For Ending Roe But Seems to Forget Who Was POTUS At the Time (Watch)

It seems poor old Joe keeps getting more and more confused. Everything from the border to abortion being kicked back to the States seems to be the fault of his arch-nemesis and chief political rival, Donald J. Trump.

Donald Trump killed Roe v. Wade.



And he’s responsible for the chaos that has followed. pic.twitter.com/yuVCgWZ4IY — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 27, 2024

There are, however, several problems with this plan of attack.

1. Biden was president when Roe V Wade was overturned, not Trump.

2. Roe V Wade was codified on January 22. 1973 by SCOTUS, but was never made law by Congress.

3. In 1977, Jimmy Carter won The White House, and The Democrats controlled the House and the Senate with extensive margins. So if this newly minted 'right' was so important, why didn't they pass binding legislation then? Because if they solidified this supposed 'right,' they couldn't fundraise off of it. It is that simple.

OK, have you watched President Puddin' Head yet? Now, let's see how X feels about this mess.

Hold up! Who was president when it was overturned? pic.twitter.com/wiC1xbBRWL — mareeo (@ree_reeo) March 27, 2024

Wet, lather, wash, rinse, repeat. It seems the only arrow in Biden's quiver is projection. It's too bad that it seems to work so well.

Donald Trump did not kill Roe v. Wade. I hope Community Notes flags your post Joe Biden. Also the Supreme Court voting to send abortion back to the states for the people to vote on was a smart move. — DEL (@delinthecity_) March 27, 2024

Del, buddy, Joe doesn't care about facts and logic, but you have excellent points, man! Oh, community notes, wherefore art thou community notes?

If you vote for me in November I will legalize murder in all 50 states. — Joe Biden Press Release (Parody) (@joebldenpress) March 27, 2024

If not for parody in parenthesis, it is doubtful we could have told the difference between this account and Joe's actual one.

Your message is not being heard over the resounding roar of facts. Roe V. Wade wasn't a law passed down by Congress. It was a ruling passed down by SCOTUS that was never backed by constitutional law.

CONGRESS makes the laws.

SCOTUS interprets the laws. — Blair Shinner (@BCShinner) March 27, 2024

Check out the big brain on Blair!

Two points for you: well said!

And lest we forget, Carter, Clinton, Obama, and Biden all started their terms with complete control of Congress yet chose not to pass actual legislation regarding abortion. People should ask why instead of allowing The Cauliflower in Chief to distract them.

Actually, it was the Supreme Court that ruled that it's up to the states to decide on the matter.

And if by "chaos" you mean less babies murdered, then I'm all for more of that chaos. — Leftism (@LeftismForU) March 27, 2024

It's simple: all the Left has is anger; unfortunately, some of the country seems hooked on what they're pushing. If we continue to allow ourselves to be led around by our emotions, then, in the humble opinion of this writer, our grand republic will fall, and what comes after will be unrecognizable to any of us.

***

