End Wokeness Video Shows Reason Number Eleventy Billion Americans Don't Trust Elections (WATCH)

No matter which side of the fence you're on about the 2020 elections, news stories surfacing like this one are why so many Americans no longer have faith in our election systems.

Chicago announces the existence of an additional 10k mail-in ballots that were "mistakenly" not mentioned until now.



Many (if not most) of the ballots are from dropboxes, meaning postmarks are NOT required…



This will have MAJOR implications.



Just 4,000 votes total now… pic.twitter.com/YoITgpN3wv — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 24, 2024

Take a second and watch the local news clip:

This is the kind of stuff that happens in Banana Republics, not in America.

Sounds fishy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2024

True, it looks and smells fishy, too, Elon.

The one we want to win is leading by 5,000 votes, then 10,000 ballots mysteriously appear. This happened in 2020 too.



You can’t have ballots with zero tracking. This should be illegal. — Bad Kitty Unleashed 🦁 (@pepesgrandma) March 24, 2024

Isn't it weird that the magical ballot fairy only favors one side?

Chicago keeps having more problems.



There’s no way to have confidence in election results when ballots are “found” later.



Drop boxes also are sketchy and just invite cheating and mistakes.



Democrat-run elections are rife with fraud and we see it happening more and more. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 24, 2024

It seems they are getting bolder and bolder about it, too. One has to wonder why.

Amazing how corrupt the system is in Chicago and the media pretends like this is normal.



Just like 2020 and stopping the count...all normal.😳 — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) March 24, 2024

Has anything like the count being stopped happened in US history before, at least recently? It's no wonder people have questions and concerns about our election integrity.

Do you KNOW how hard it is for dead people to get to the dropboxes!? — The Galaxy's Shortest Wookie (@Crapplefratz) March 25, 2024

Zombie Lives Matter!

Or something.

We need election reform badly, in this writer's opinion; it is unclear how we will get it done, though, when the ballot fairy has been making regular appearances in our elections since 2020.

***

