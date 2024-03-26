End Wokeness Video Shows Reason Number Eleventy Billion Americans Don't Trust Elections (WATCH)

Rep. Jamaal Bowman Called Out for Denying Hamas Atrocities on October 7
RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  9:00 PM on March 26, 2024
AP Photo/Steve Karnowski

No matter which side of the fence you're on about the 2020 elections, news stories surfacing like this one are why so many Americans no longer have faith in our election systems. 

Take a second and watch the local news clip:

This is the kind of stuff that happens in Banana Republics, not in America.

True, it looks and smells fishy, too, Elon.

Isn't it weird that the magical ballot fairy only favors one side?

It seems they are getting bolder and bolder about it, too. One has to wonder why.

Has anything like the count being stopped happened in US history before, at least recently? It's no wonder people have questions and concerns about our election integrity.

Zombie Lives Matter! 

Or something.

We need election reform badly, in this writer's opinion; it is unclear how we will get it done, though, when the ballot fairy has been making regular appearances in our elections since 2020.

***

