Bitter 'Former Tea Partier' Joe Walsh Can't Keep Trump's Name Out Of His Mouth after watching A Video

RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  12:00 AM on March 16, 2024

Joe Walsh spends all day every day on X/Twitter reminding people that he's an actual Conservative and that Trump voters are not.

To understand what he is reacting to, watch the video.

Joe, we can also play this game. Joe would wither and die if he couldn't spend his entire day moaning on social media about being a 'true conservative.'

Not to be forgotten, the FBI and CIA allegedly collaborated to sabotage the Trump campaign in 2015. This is also accurate.

Facts are no longer necessary to Joe. Trump has broken many individuals, himself included.

To put it simply, the choice has already been made. Despite most people's claims to the contrary, we are headed toward this grudge match between two people who should not buy green bananas. All of Joe's very flamboyant virtue signaling doesn't change this fact.

CNN Attempts a 'Dirty Job' on Mike Rowe and He Deftly Handles Their SNEAKY Scheme
justmindy
See, he agrees, too! If Trump was not around, Joe's 'schtick' would dry up and go away.

via GIPHY

Joe sees it. He doesn't care because his narrative is all about Trump being the monster. 

***

