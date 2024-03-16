Bitter 'Former Tea Partier' Joe Walsh Can't Keep Trump's Name Out Of His Mouth after watching A Video

Joe Walsh spends all day every day on X/Twitter reminding people that he's an actual Conservative and that Trump voters are not.

To understand what he is reacting to, watch the video.

If Trump couldn’t constantly be a victim, he’d just wither away and die. https://t.co/qCZvN6JaHA — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) March 14, 2024

Joe, we can also play this game. Joe would wither and die if he couldn't spend his entire day moaning on social media about being a 'true conservative.'

He was under investigation by Obama. That should have never happened. We look like a banana republic — Doug 🇺🇸 (@ProudPatriot247) March 14, 2024

Not to be forgotten, the FBI and CIA allegedly collaborated to sabotage the Trump campaign in 2015. This is also accurate.

It's all true tho. He's not a victim. You have to stand up for yourself and call out the lies especially with propaganda news media — Cherokejac (@cherokejac) March 14, 2024

Facts are no longer necessary to Joe. Trump has broken many individuals, himself included.

He has been harrassed vilified and persecuted. That’s just a fact. — Lois Lane (@LoisLan01074236) March 14, 2024

To put it simply, the choice has already been made. Despite most people's claims to the contrary, we are headed toward this grudge match between two people who should not buy green bananas. All of Joe's very flamboyant virtue signaling doesn't change this fact.

Without Trump you would wither away — shad gray (@shadgray2) March 14, 2024

See, he agrees, too! If Trump was not around, Joe's 'schtick' would dry up and go away.

If you can’t recognize he has been targeted and attacked for around 8 years straight then I don’t know where you’ve been. — Jeremy (@DatBishopGuy) March 14, 2024

Joe sees it. He doesn't care because his narrative is all about Trump being the monster.

