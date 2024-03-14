Republicans Can't Screw This Up...Right?
Kamala Harris Becomes First Vice President to Visit an Abortion Clinic
Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond Steps on All The Rakes Regarding Nex Benedict...
'An Inflation MACHINE': Sen. John Kennedy FLAMES Biden About Inflation as Only He...
NBC Tries Chewing Elon Musk Out for Haitian Cannibal Story, Ends Up Biting...
When They Tell You Who They Are, Believe Them: Maryland Official Wants to...
If It Walks Like an Illegal and Talks Like an Illegal, It's an...
Massachusetts Is Looking to Place Even More Restrictions on Your 2A Rights
Joey Jones FOILS Republicans Against Trump's Lame Attempt to Paint Trump As a...
Gaffes, Stutters, and MORE Spending: Here's a Recap of Biden's Overnight Trip to...
James Lindsay Gives David Hogg a LESSON in Illegal Immigration He Won't SOON...
My Message to Joe Is Simple: Stop Lying About a Stutter You Didn't...
Briahna Joy Gray Blames TikTok Bill on Israel, Gets SCHOOLED Instead
Hot DAMN! 'Cocaine Mitch' McConnell Is BACK, LIGHTS Chuck Schumer UP for Calling...

Gun Grabber Gavin Newsom Was Foiled Again -- Cue the World's Smallest Violin

RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  5:00 PM on March 14, 2024
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

Poor governor hair gel has a sad and, well we're here for it!

Advertisement

This crazy SOB has faced recalls more often than Toyota Prius and yet he still never stops spewing his nonsense.

Same!

Oh and consider glamour boy taxed!

Awww! Don't tell him, his sad face is entertaining.

There is a saying from our grandparent's generation: 'Common sense is a flower that doesn't grow in everyone's garden.' In this editor's opinion not only is that a flower Gavin Newsom doesn't possess, we wonder if he even has soil to pant it in.

Or....

via GIPHY

Oh, like you didn't see that coming.

Recommended

NBC Tries Chewing Elon Musk Out for Haitian Cannibal Story, Ends Up Biting Self on the Arse Instead
Gordon K
Advertisement

He hates the Constitution it's pretty obvious, well to everyone but him that is.

Simple

Concise

Elegant

Well done.

That's the part they don't want anyone to know. This isn't about your safety, this is about ensuring only the people who answer to them have access to firearms. 

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CALIFORNIA GUN CONTROL NEWSOM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NBC Tries Chewing Elon Musk Out for Haitian Cannibal Story, Ends Up Biting Self on the Arse Instead
Gordon K
Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond Steps on All The Rakes Regarding Nex Benedict Death
RickRobinson
'An Inflation MACHINE': Sen. John Kennedy FLAMES Biden About Inflation as Only He Can and BAHAHA (Watch)
Sam J.
James Lindsay Gives David Hogg a LESSON in Illegal Immigration He Won't SOON Forget With Just ONE Tweet
Sam J.
Joey Jones FOILS Republicans Against Trump's Lame Attempt to Paint Trump As a Perv in One PERFECT Post
Sam J.
Gaffes, Stutters, and MORE Spending: Here's a Recap of Biden's Overnight Trip to Milwaukee
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
NBC Tries Chewing Elon Musk Out for Haitian Cannibal Story, Ends Up Biting Self on the Arse Instead Gordon K
Advertisement