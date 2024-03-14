Gun Grabber Gavin Newsom Was Foiled Again -- Cue the World's Smallest Violin

Poor governor hair gel has a sad and, well we're here for it!

Another day, another common sense gun safety law struck down by a right-wing judge.



This is exactly why we need to amend the U.S. Constitution and establish a Right to Safety. https://t.co/aBN6cr8WvS pic.twitter.com/Ezi9YRd6z8 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 13, 2024

Advertisement

This crazy SOB has faced recalls more often than Toyota Prius and yet he still never stops spewing his nonsense.

Every day you're unhappy is a great day, glamour boy. — G (@stevensongs) March 14, 2024

Same!

Oh and consider glamour boy taxed!

Limiting gun purchases to 1 a month is as unconstitutional as limiting someone to 1 book purchase or 1 protest a month. You’re going to keep losing in court buddy — Nuance Bro (@NuanceBro) March 14, 2024

Awww! Don't tell him, his sad face is entertaining.

There’s absolutely NOTHING common sense about your tyrannical gun laws. All you are trying to do is punish the law abiding citizens since the CRIMINALS DO NOT ABIDE BY YOUR LAWS IN THE FIRST PLACE. pic.twitter.com/0sWmUZmoWQ — MM 🇺🇸💙🔫 (@brattypatty22) March 14, 2024

There is a saying from our grandparent's generation: 'Common sense is a flower that doesn't grow in everyone's garden.' In this editor's opinion not only is that a flower Gavin Newsom doesn't possess, we wonder if he even has soil to pant it in.

you know what would fix this in your favor? more hair gel — strongpoint (@strongpoint71) March 14, 2024

Or....

via GIPHY

Oh, like you didn't see that coming.

So the judge followed the Constitution and you're butt hurt about it. Get bent, tyrant. — Veterans for Liberty (@Vets4AP) March 14, 2024

He hates the Constitution it's pretty obvious, well to everyone but him that is.

Nope — M D Campbell 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@MCampbell1041) March 14, 2024

Simple

Concise

Elegant

Well done.

That's the part they don't want anyone to know. This isn't about your safety, this is about ensuring only the people who answer to them have access to firearms.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!