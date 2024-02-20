Biden to GOP 'History is Watching' Ukraine Debacle Continues and X Has Thoughts

We know it's an older tweet, but President Puddin' Head sounds like a broken record. The question now. Is it intentional, or does he not remember how often he's returned to this particular well?

Advertisement

Biden: "For Republicans in Congress who think they can oppose funding for Ukraine and not be held accountable, history is watching. Failure to support Ukraine will never be forgotten." pic.twitter.com/qis8QmIhBT — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 13, 2024

How much is enough, Joe? While we have our borders being overrun and a homelessness crisis in our own country. How much is enough? Crime is rampant, and businesses are closing everywhere, but sure, let's talk Ukraine.

I don’t understand why all these Ukraine-loving politicians still live in the USA…like move to Ukraine to be with your people!! — queen ann (@kimamfb) February 13, 2024

Probably because then they'd be putting their money where their mouth is instead of ours, LOL.

History is watching our border, where is the money for it? — Mavjones.com (@Mavjonesdotcom) February 13, 2024

C'mon Man! Everyone knows our border was secure until about 5 minutes ago, and it's all Trump's fault!

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

via GIPHY

Yes, we did roll our eyes that hard writing that sentence.

Translation: I need my 10%. History is watching — USA President Xi Jinping (PARODY) (@ChinaLoveBiden) February 13, 2024

Well, they don't call him 'the big guy' for nothin'.

"Make villians out of those that do not agree with you on policy." - current politics. pic.twitter.com/mogufuMRMn — Calvin╭ರ_⊙ (@TisMoreorLess) February 13, 2024

It's just so exhausting. Is it too much to ask these days that our politicians focus on fixing the mess they've made in this country?

There is, however, good news, dear reader. It's election season, so you can help decide where we go.

Choose wisely.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!