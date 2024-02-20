Kyle Rittenhouse NUKES Government and Media About Revealing the Identities of Shooters
Illegals Scuffle With Illegals as Cops Make Arrest at NYC Migrant Shelter
First Photo of Disgraced Crypto-Scammer Sam Bankman Fried in Prison is Out
Reporters Ask Joe Biden If Gavin Newsom Should Be ‘On Standby’
Adopt a Twitchy Editor Today and Stop the Censors From BURYING Conservative Media
Fire Marshall Jamaal Bowman Urges 'Seat at the Table' for Hip-Hop Community on...
Liberal Media Meltdowns Reach Critical Mass
Laughs in POLKA: MSNBC Guest Says Americans Stole Every Form of Music from...
If This Doesn't Piss You Off NOTHING Will: Sean Davis Exposes Why Senators...
'You Are NOT Kind. You Are NOT Righteous.' J.K. Rowling Decimates Trans Activists...
WUSS ALERT --> Mark Cuban Tries RUNNING AWAY From The Rabbit Hole After...
Dad Fact-Checks Daughter's Viral TikTok Saying He Abandoned Her
Chaya Raichik Calls Down the Thunder on GHOULS Rushing to Blame Her for...
SHOCKA! Media Notoriously Known for Going After 'Certain' Kids DRAGGED for Protecting KC...

Biden to GOP 'History is Watching' Ukraine Debacle Continues and X Has Thoughts

RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  5:30 PM on February 20, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

We know it's an older tweet, but President Puddin' Head sounds like a broken record. The question now. Is it intentional, or does he not remember how often he's returned to this particular well? 

Advertisement

How much is enough, Joe? While we have our borders being overrun and a homelessness crisis in our own country. How much is enough? Crime is rampant, and businesses are closing everywhere, but sure, let's talk Ukraine.

Probably because then they'd be putting their money where their mouth is instead of ours, LOL.

C'mon Man! Everyone knows our border was secure until about 5 minutes ago, and it's all Trump's fault!

via GIPHY

Yes, we did roll our eyes that hard writing that sentence. 

Recommended

Kyle Rittenhouse NUKES Government and Media About Revealing the Identities of Shooters
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Well, they don't call him 'the big guy' for nothin'.

It's just so exhausting. Is it too much to ask these days that our politicians focus on fixing the mess they've made in this country? 

There is, however, good news, dear reader. It's election season, so you can help decide where we go. 

Choose wisely.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CONGRESS JOE BIDEN RUSSIA UKRAINE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kyle Rittenhouse NUKES Government and Media About Revealing the Identities of Shooters
Grateful Calvin
Reporters Ask Joe Biden If Gavin Newsom Should Be ‘On Standby’
Brett T.
First Photo of Disgraced Crypto-Scammer Sam Bankman Fried in Prison is Out
Coucy
Illegals Scuffle With Illegals as Cops Make Arrest at NYC Migrant Shelter
Brett T.
'You Are NOT Kind. You Are NOT Righteous.' J.K. Rowling Decimates Trans Activists in Straight-FIRE Post
Sam J.
Liberal Media Meltdowns Reach Critical Mass
Twitchy Video

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Kyle Rittenhouse NUKES Government and Media About Revealing the Identities of Shooters Grateful Calvin
Advertisement