New York City to Thomas Jefferson: GTFOH After 187 Years at City Hall The Statue was removed in 2021

You probably remember when this story broke unless you've lived under a rock. It's being talked about again because of an account called Historic Vids; they reminded us that people here hate this country and did it like a boss.

Advertisement

Thomas Jefferson statue removed from New York City Hall after 187 years. pic.twitter.com/KAZUeIxYq9 — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) January 26, 2024

Yes, the cliche 'everything old is new again' is a cliche for a reason, and this has been discussed before.

I was gonna say….lol. I know I wrote about it.https://t.co/nxGWTjxON0



Weird that other account made it look like it was from today. — Chris Tremoglie - MEDIA (@chriswtremo) January 26, 2024

Because this is a reminder that a particular part of our society hates America, we can't ever forget that.

Hooray all the problemses are solved https://t.co/lzoGceBn8u — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 26, 2024

Did anyone else get Vanilla Ice stuck in the head after reading that?

Just us? Ok Cool.

Thomas Jefferson is a huge part of American history. Why would anyone want to remove our history?



Martin Luther King is also a huge part of American history. Should we remove statues of Black Americans? — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) January 26, 2024

'Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it.' -- The quote is most likely due to writer and philosopher George Santayana, and in its original form, it reads, -- 'Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.'

These idiots want to remove American history.

This is unAmerican and exactly what Chairman Mao did in Communist China during the cultural revolution.

These morons hate America. https://t.co/mBo2UMkH0d — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) January 26, 2024

It certainly seems these revisionists have one goal: to turn everyday Americans against this once-great nation.

The space is needed for the soon to be unveiled statue of Joe Biden The Patron Saint of Illegal Aliens. https://t.co/sLW7XEq4Hj — H.L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) January 26, 2024

via GIPHY

We would love to say H.L. is wrong, but odds are he isn't.

I recall being told it wasn’t a slippery slope and to calm down as no one was coming for the Founding Fathers. https://t.co/bHX47T3Fol — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) January 26, 2024

But America is pure evil dontcha know?!

“So, this week it's Robert E. Lee," Trump said. "I notice that Stonewall Jackson is coming down. I wonder is it George Washington next week, and is it Thomas Jefferson the week after? You know, you really do have to ask yourself, where does it stop?"



Donald Trump warned us. https://t.co/9DbpecZZCx pic.twitter.com/2ofdX1of5w — Lucky (@TheMagaHulk) January 26, 2024

We're just going to leave this here.

Love the guy or hate him, Donald Trump has been right about so many things. He's been wrong about things, too, but he seems to grasp certain people's hatred for our country much better than most.

In this editor's opinion, the revisionist movement in this country needs to go the way the DEI movement seems to be going, relegated to obscurity.

Advertisement

Why would you care if they tear down confederate statues? Are you racist!?



No, I just realized before you did that Marxist revolutionaries will tear down your history, good or bad, so that you become totally unmoored.



and in that void, they will proceed to conquer you entirely https://t.co/EKT0KAWgFt — Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) January 26, 2024

Most of X/Twitter was right there with you, Clint!

via GIPHY

Your time of choosing is drawing near gentle readers. If you want your history removed and people to be judged by outward appearance rather than actual qualifications, keep voting for the Left if you wish this insanity to stop. Vote accordingly.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!