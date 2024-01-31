Randi Weingarten Again Proves Self-Awareness Isn't a Job Requirement to Head the AFT
New York City to Thomas Jefferson: GTFOH After 187 Years at City Hall The Statue was removed in 2021

RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  1:00 PM on January 31, 2024
Oh No Popcorn meme

You probably remember when this story broke unless you've lived under a rock. It's being talked about again because of an account called Historic Vids; they reminded us that people here hate this country and did it like a boss. 

Yes, the cliche 'everything old is new again' is a cliche for a reason, and this has been discussed before.

Because this is a reminder that a particular part of our society hates America, we can't ever forget that.

Did anyone else get Vanilla Ice stuck in the head after reading that?

Just us? Ok Cool.

'Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it.' -- The quote is most likely due to writer and philosopher George Santayana, and in its original form, it reads, -- 'Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.'

It certainly seems these revisionists have one goal: to turn everyday Americans against this once-great nation.

via GIPHY

We would love to say H.L. is wrong, but odds are he isn't.

But America is pure evil dontcha know?!

We're just going to leave this here.

Love the guy or hate him, Donald Trump has been right about so many things. He's been wrong about things, too, but he seems to grasp certain people's hatred for our country much better than most. 

In this editor's opinion, the revisionist movement in this country needs to go the way the DEI movement seems to be going, relegated to obscurity. 

Most of X/Twitter was right there with you, Clint! 

via GIPHY

Your time of choosing is drawing near gentle readers. If you want your history removed and people to be judged by outward appearance rather than actual qualifications, keep voting for the Left if you wish this insanity to stop. Vote accordingly.

***

Tags: AMERICA HISTORY NEW YORK CITY

