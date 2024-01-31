Joe Biden is Touting an Economic Victory While Americans Still Find Themselves Under...
Seth MacFarlane Sounds Alarm With Bill Maher Over Reaction to Israel-Hamas Conflict (WATCH)

RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  11:30 PM on January 31, 2024
Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File

Why can't they simply do their jobs? 

Okay, take a second and give this a watch.

Warning: if you are an Orville fan, you might want to find some duct tape first.

What's that look about? 

We warned you! 

One would think he would know this, but here we are.

And boy, oh boy, was there a lot of unexpected support for the imaginary land of Palestine.

You shouldn't, and neither should anyone else. These people are paid small fortunes to entertain us no more, no less. 

The Left has long prioritized narrative over facts and feelings over substance. The issue is they've done their job a bit too well. People running on pure emotion, especially emotions such as rage, are dangerous, and it will be tough to put the genie back in the bottle.

To the younger crowd, that is possibly entertaining a vote for Trump. Stay and look at some of the other issues, too. We aren't trying to remove reproductive rights, for one. Climate change is nearly as significant of a Panzi scheme as the IRS for another. Rage Inc. has sold you an entire bill of goods. So whatever has you looking for better options, we think we can help.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

