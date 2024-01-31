Joe Biden is Touting an Economic Victory While Americans Still Find Themselves Under Water

It appears Joe Biden is a student of Joseph Goebbels, you know, the Nazi who was attributed with the following quote:

'If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic, and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus, by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State.'

Advertisement

For the record, the first reference to this quote is actually in Hitler's book., Mein Kampf. Either way, it seems the Left, and especially The Cauliflower in Chief, often employ this tactic.

Yesterday, we learned that the U.S. economy grew 3.1% over the past year while adding another 2.7 million jobs.



Core inflation has moved back down towards the pre-pandemic benchmark.



That’s good news for American families and workers, but our work is not done yet. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 26, 2024

Does anyone wanna guess the over-under for a downward revision?

Nobody is better off under Bidenomics. Thousands of Americans are dying every year of fentanyl overdoses and the border is wide open. Close the border, now! Follow if you agree. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) January 26, 2024

Point of order: it's a safe bet the one percent crowd is still ok.

Michelle, why are you bringing facts to this emotional argument?

Keep bringing them!

No lies detected

We also learned debt grew by $2.581 trillion last year. This means that every dollar in GDP growth cost $1.69 in new debt, and also means that every new job cost futures generations of Americans $957K. All new jobs created going to foreign born workers. pic.twitter.com/C7afAquqrx — Gimme3Steps (@TheSouthGAJohn) January 26, 2024

So basically, according to this, we're basically underwater as a nation.

Fun times!

***

Twitchy 's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 50% off your VIP membership!



