Joe Biden is Touting an Economic Victory While Americans Still Find Themselves Under Water

RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  11:00 PM on January 31, 2024
Amr Alfiky/The New York Times via AP, Pool

It appears Joe Biden is a student of Joseph Goebbels, you know, the Nazi who was attributed with the following quote: 

'If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic, and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus, by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State.'

For the record, the first reference to this quote is actually in Hitler's book., Mein Kampf. Either way, it seems the Left, and especially The Cauliflower in Chief, often employ this tactic.

Does anyone wanna guess the over-under for a downward revision? 

Point of order: it's a safe bet the one percent crowd is still ok.

Michelle, why are you bringing facts to this emotional argument? 

Keep bringing them! 

No lies detected 

So basically, according to this, we're basically underwater as a nation.

Fun times!

***

Tags: ECONOMY INFLATION JOE BIDEN

