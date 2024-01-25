Charles Payne Has Had Quite Enough of Biden Treating MAGA as Less Than American (WATCH)

In this video, Charles Payne has a lot to say. He seems to be coming to terms with the Left's new philosophy: If you aren't for us, you are against us.

EXPLOSIVE: Charles Payne (@cvpayne) EXPLODES on Fox News over Biden's 'hatred' for MAGA, demeaning them, painting them as racists, attacking them, not considering them to be Americans, when they simply want a safe home and community, better USA. WATCHpic.twitter.com/6IPR4nXkty — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) January 24, 2024

Advertisement

It is odd to hear someone who ran as the person who would unite us all again decrying half of the country as terrorists. It seems Payne, like most of you, just not Jessica, has had more than enough.

Hey, Jessica Tarlov, please stop defending Biden. He hates half of America, and you must to if you defend him. — AppSame (@AppSame) January 24, 2024

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

According to Biden and the Left, that is a resounding no.

Calling people MAGA extremists is so odd since there's nothing extreme about a large percent of the nation that wants American greatness — Eliza Johnson (@elizjohns13) January 24, 2024

Ah, but it isn't, you see. One is no longer supposed to be proud to be American. By extension, one should neither strive for her to be great nor believe that she ever was.

The Left has taught everyone who will listen to view the world through the lens of the oppressed and the oppressors. America is the great oppressor and, therefore, shouldn't be admired but deplored and reshaped not in the name of equality but equity.

Biden is the most divisive man in political office. He doesn’t want Patriotism, unity, love for our country. He wants spread hate and keep people focused on hate. Sorry. ❤️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️ — TiredofTyranny061 (@homesteader1000) January 24, 2024

There is so much truth here, dear reader, but it isn't just Biden. Division has been the name of the game for quite some time. All we can do is use our discernment to make the best decisions and stand up when called. Also, each of you should keep trying to make your corner of the world the best it can possibly be.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!