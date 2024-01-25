Charles Payne Has Had Quite Enough of Biden Treating MAGA as Less Than American (WATCH)

How 'Bout YOU Change? Irish Muslim Woman Demonstrates 'Multiculturalism' Failure in 25 Sec...
RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  5:00 PM on January 25, 2024
meme

In this video, Charles Payne has a lot to say. He seems to be coming to terms with the Left's new philosophy: If you aren't for us, you are against us.

It is odd to hear someone who ran as the person who would unite us all again decrying half of the country as terrorists. It seems Payne, like most of you, just not Jessica, has had more than enough. 

According to Biden and the Left, that is a resounding no.

Ah, but it isn't, you see. One is no longer supposed to be proud to be American. By extension, one should neither strive for her to be great nor believe that she ever was.

The Left has taught everyone who will listen to view the world through the lens of the oppressed and the oppressors. America is the great oppressor and, therefore, shouldn't be admired but deplored and reshaped not in the name of equality but equity.

There is so much truth here, dear reader, but it isn't just Biden. Division has been the name of the game for quite some time. All we can do is use our discernment to make the best decisions and stand up when called. Also, each of you should keep trying to make your corner of the world the best it can possibly be.

***

