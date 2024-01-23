Oh, Wow! It Turns Out Hunter Biden Actually Wanted to Know the Identity...
This is the Way USN Capt. Chowdah Hill Enjoying Taco Tuesday While Thwarting Houthi Attack is EPIC

RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  7:00 AM on January 23, 2024
U.S. Navy photo via AP

A Naval Skipper trash-talking terrorists on social media while also thwarting an attack that didn't even interrupt Taco Tuesday is one of the best things we've seen on X/Twiitter in a while.  

The responses from you guys and gals made it that much better. 

So say we all. 

But cheese makes everything better! Semper Fi, Marine. 

No one gets between The Navy and their tacos. 

NO ONE!

It's not often talked about, but during World War II, the starving Japanese troops were demoralized by learning about ships in the U.S. fleets that only served as ice cream tenders for meal times. 

This Skipper seems to be implementing a similar strategy using social media and X/Twitter absolutely loves it.



