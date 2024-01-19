We Thought Geraldo Retired BUT He Has Thoughts on Iowa

Dear Geraldo, how can we ever miss you if you don't go away? - - Signed Murica.

Congratulations to fmr #PresidentTrump on historic win in Iowa. I do not support him, but numbers don’t lie. He has nomination in his grasp.

I did not support#VivekRamaswamy either, but his cheeky campaign raised legit issues of bloated government & errant interventions abroad. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) January 16, 2024

After announcing his departure from The Five on Fox News, this editor and, quite frankly, most of America expected the infamous opener of empty vaults to fade into obscurity as the universe intended. However, he still has things to say.

Geraldo u may not support trump but u can't deny that the country was in much better shape 2016-2020 then it is now....Biden is a corrupt fossil — James Diehl (@CALIGULANY1) January 16, 2024

The good news? X has things to say, too! Behold the song of OUR PEOPLE!

You just make sure you save some of those tears you'll shed in November for me to drink. — 🇺🇲𝑺𝒂𝒗𝒆 𝑪𝒂𝒍𝒊𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒏𝒊𝒂™❌ (@RaiderDan510) January 16, 2024

Will you let us know if they're salty? Twitchy has an office pool, ok, not really, but inquiring minds and all that.

Numbers do mislead. 50,000 of 2 million voters is not impressive. Writing a name down and putting it in a paper bag to be counted is a joke — Desdinova (@HarringtonChuck) January 16, 2024

*Narrator* 50,000 Iowans braved the Tundra to demand they be heard. FIFY

How many people voted out of registered caucus voters ? Keep selling ! Hopefully it tricks his voters so they feel they do not need to stand in line in November to vote . Because they will think he has enough votes to win without their vote ! Smoke and mirrors — stara55 (@Sofi122022) January 16, 2024

That part right there, that's the quiet part, and they're saying it out loud. They want you to stay home. Whether you love Trump or hate him, there isn't much in between. They would prefer you to be angry or complacent if he gets the nomination.

That said, it isn't this editor's job to tell you who you should vote for. That choice is yours. Your voice and vote should be the only thing that matters to YOU. So go forth and be heard, dear reader.

