We Thought Geraldo Retired BUT He Has Thoughts on Iowa

RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  6:30 PM on January 19, 2024
AngieArtist

Dear Geraldo, how can we ever miss you if you don't go away? - - Signed Murica.

After announcing his departure from The Five on Fox News, this editor and, quite frankly, most of America expected the infamous opener of empty vaults to fade into obscurity as the universe intended. However, he still has things to say. 

The good news? X has things to say, too! Behold the song of OUR PEOPLE! 

Will you let us know if they're salty? Twitchy has an office pool, ok, not really, but inquiring minds and all that.

*Narrator* 50,000 Iowans braved the Tundra to demand they be heard. FIFY 

That part right there, that's the quiet part, and they're saying it out loud. They want you to stay home. Whether you love Trump or hate him, there isn't much in between. They would prefer you to be angry or complacent if he gets the nomination.

That said, it isn't this editor's job to tell you who you should vote for. That choice is yours. Your voice and vote should be the only thing that matters to YOU. So go forth and be heard, dear reader.

***
Tags: BIDEN GERALDO RIVERA IOWA CAUCUS TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

