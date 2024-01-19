Border Schmorder: You Won't Believe What Ole Joe Wants to Focus on Instead

Our borders are nonexistent, and our economy is in shambles. In short, America is currently a raging dumpster fire! But citizens, have no fear; President Puddin' Head is here to save us from ... *record scratch* overdraft fees???

Today, we took new actions to tackle hidden fees by proposing a rule that would end excessive overdraft fees.



This proposal would cut the average overdraft fee by more than half, saving the typical American family that pays these fees $150 a year. pic.twitter.com/lC2IJQAdA6 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 17, 2024

You can't make this up. Joe Biden seems to be waging a one-man war against junk fees while ignoring economic decline and dragging us kicking and screaming into World War III.

Does Barry agree with this? pic.twitter.com/IOB2CxRygC — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) January 17, 2024

Great question; we're pretty sure the answer is yes.

People wouldn’t have such a problem with overdrafting if their money wasn’t dying. — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) January 17, 2024

That right there will preach, ladies and gentlemen!

Dude, we just want cheaper groceries, gas, rent and energy. I spend $100 + every time I go to the grocery store. Way more important than “junk fees” you corrupt old man. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) January 17, 2024

Based on The Cauliflower in Chief's approval ratings, we're sure that most of America agrees with Buzz. Only time will tell.

Daily Biden agenda pic.twitter.com/RS0gXVeEE0 — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) January 17, 2024

Oh, the lovely and inevitable word salad of a sad old addle-brained man. It's great for us here at Twitchy but still painful to watch.

Dear readers your time of choosing is nigh! If you like the child-sniffing retirement home escapee, then by all means, vote for him. If not choose wisely.



