Border Schmorder: You Won't Believe What Ole Joe Wants to Focus on Instead

RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  5:30 PM on January 19, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Our borders are nonexistent, and our economy is in shambles. In short, America is currently a raging dumpster fire! But citizens, have no fear; President Puddin' Head is here to save us from  ... *record scratch* overdraft fees???

You can't make this up. Joe Biden seems to be waging a one-man war against junk fees while ignoring economic decline and dragging us kicking and screaming into World War III.

Great question; we're pretty sure the answer is yes.

That right there will preach, ladies and gentlemen!

Based on The Cauliflower in Chief's approval ratings, we're sure that most of America agrees with Buzz. Only time will tell.

Oh, the lovely and inevitable word salad of a sad old addle-brained man. It's great for us here at Twitchy but still painful to watch.

Dear readers your time of choosing is nigh!  If you like the child-sniffing retirement home escapee, then by all means, vote for him. If not choose wisely. 

***

Tags: ECONOMY JOE BIDEN 2024 ELECTION

