Rob Reiner Just Can't Help Finding Rakes With His Face Concerning Donald Trump

It seems to be impossible to open social media these days and not find Trump haters. Rob Reiner, aka Meathead, appears to be chief among them. Check out this gem right here.

Advertisement

Jesus told us to do unto others as you would have them do unto you. How in God’s name can anyone who believes in the teachings of Jesus support Donald Trump? — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) January 16, 2024

Sentiment like this is inevitable after Trump's commanding victory in the Iowa caucus last night. However, it seems pertinent to point out that God also gave mankind free will. Not to mention that Jesus had other commands. Chief among them is to focus on the log in your eye, not the splinter in your neighbor's. Another common teaching is to judge not, lest ye be judged.

The Bible also has examples of the worst of humanity being used to glorify God repeatedly. Saul was a tax collector before he became Paul, the apostle, and Noah was a drunkard. Those are two well-known examples among dozens. This editor will not imply that God has ordained Trump and called him to lead. Only history will determine the truth in that regard.

If these are examples of what Rob considers Godly behavior, he can keep them.

How could anyone support the party of killing God’s innocent babies? Over 65 million innocent babies have been ripped apart or chemically burned in abortions while Democrats support Satan in the slaughter of God’s creation. — DLW🍊 (@Dlw20161950) January 16, 2024

'Matthew 19:14 King James Version. 14 But Jesus said, Suffer little children, and forbid them not, to come unto me: for of such is the kingdom of heaven.' If cherry-picking scripture is your game, X/Twitter seems to be down with being your huckleberry.

President Trump brought prosperity to the US. He also brought peace.



Biden has brought war, a crumbling economy, and an invaded border.



It’s clear to anyone being honest that Trump is better for our country than Biden.



That’s why Biden’s approval is so low.



We need Trump now! — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 16, 2024

Poor Rob! Like it or not, many people seem to agree with Paul here. There is a lot of primary season left, so only time will tell, but momentum seems to be on Trump's side.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!