Rob Reiner Just Can't Help Finding Rakes With His Face Concerning Donald Trump

RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  5:30 PM on January 16, 2024
Paul Sakuma

It seems to be impossible to open social media these days and not find Trump haters. Rob Reiner, aka Meathead, appears to be chief among them. Check out this gem right here.

Sentiment like this is inevitable after Trump's commanding victory in the Iowa caucus last night. However, it seems pertinent to point out that God also gave mankind free will. Not to mention that Jesus had other commands. Chief among them is to focus on the log in your eye, not the splinter in your neighbor's. Another common teaching is to judge not, lest ye be judged. 

The Bible also has examples of the worst of humanity being used to glorify God repeatedly. Saul was a tax collector before he became Paul, the apostle, and Noah was a drunkard. Those are two well-known examples among dozens. This editor will not imply that God has ordained Trump and called him to lead. Only history will determine the truth in that regard. 

If these are examples of what Rob considers Godly behavior, he can keep them.

Joy Reid's Mic Cut During Her Anti-White, Anti-Christian RANT About Iowa to Announce Trump's Win and LOL
Sam J.
'Matthew 19:14 King James Version. 14 But Jesus said, Suffer little children, and forbid them not, to come unto me: for of such is the kingdom of heaven.' If cherry-picking scripture is your game, X/Twitter seems to be down with being your huckleberry.

Poor Rob! Like it or not, many people seem to agree with Paul here. There is a lot of primary season left, so only time will tell, but momentum seems to be on Trump's side.

***

Tags: ROB REINER TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

