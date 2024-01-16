Catturd's™ Hilarious Response to Nikki Hailey Regarding Her Iowa Caucus Results Proves She Can't Math

Sometimes, candidates let the truth slip out, and no one notices. This was not one of those times.

Nikki Haley came in 3rd and said that it's now a 2 person race - 😂😂😂 — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) January 16, 2024

Nikki kinda let the cat outta the bag as far as her political future, and X/Twitter noticed. Her showing wasn't nearly what she had hoped in Iowa, and she may have accidentally been too honest.

She sure did pic.twitter.com/0ugWM7vkQS — American Populist 🇺🇲 (@USPopulistMan) January 16, 2024

Says the person who ... *checks notes* came in third?

Nikki 2+2 = 5 (Orwellian globalist anybody?) — Walt (@WaltTaylor2022) January 16, 2024

Walt, we have it on good authority that fish is the correct answer to that math problem.

Hey! That would be an insult to birds if it weren't a well-known fact that birds aren't real.

It's a tell. What she means is, "We're going to take Trump out, and it's between DeSantis & I." — HODL Recruiter (@HODLRecruiter) January 16, 2024

You might be onto something there.

Okay, we get it! She said Hillary was an inspiration, but this is some next-level and potentially vomit-inducing shenanigans; why? For the love of God, WHY?!

Now that's funny right there; we don't care who you are! Bwahahahaha,

It's also much less prone to make anyone lose their lunch!

We blame Common Core, Ron.

Can someone at @TeamHaley please teach Nikki simple math. — StOrMyNiGhT (@StOrMyN22133081) January 16, 2024

We want to think they could, but the odds are that ship has sailed and likely sank faster than The Titanic.

Is this the response from her team? It might as well be! LOL.

Nikkia Hailey should be the poster child for overhauling the American education system.

They say everything happens for a reason; maybe this can be used to prove how broken our cookie-cutter approach to education is finally. Don't look at us in that tone of voice! We're trying to find a bright side here!

***

