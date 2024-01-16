People's Forum Director Looks Forward to When We 'Finally Deal That Final Blow...
Catturd's™ Hilarious Response to Nikki Hailey Regarding Her Iowa Caucus Results Proves She Can't Math

RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  4:30 PM on January 16, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Sometimes, candidates let the truth slip out, and no one notices. This was not one of those times. 

Nikki kinda let the cat outta the bag as far as her political future, and X/Twitter noticed. Her showing wasn't nearly what she had hoped in Iowa, and she may have accidentally been too honest.

Says the person who ... *checks notes* came in third? 

Walt, we have it on good authority that fish is the correct answer to that math problem. 

Hey! That would be an insult to birds if it weren't a well-known fact that birds aren't real.

You might be onto something there.

Okay, we get it! She said Hillary was an inspiration, but this is some next-level and potentially vomit-inducing shenanigans; why? For the love of God, WHY?!

Now that's funny right there; we don't care who you are! Bwahahahaha,

It's also much less prone to make anyone lose their lunch!

We blame Common Core, Ron.

We want to think they could, but the odds are that ship has sailed and likely sank faster than The Titanic. 

Is this the response from her team? It might as well be! LOL.

Nikkia Hailey should be the poster child for overhauling the American education system. 

They say everything happens for a reason; maybe this can be used to prove how broken our cookie-cutter approach to education is finally. Don't look at us in that tone of voice! We're trying to find a bright side here! 

***

Tags: IOWA CAUCUS NIKKI HALEY 2024 ELECTION

