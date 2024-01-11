We Expect Kamala Harris to Pass Out Any Moment From Spinning Jobs Numbers So Hard

A Billion in Military Hardware Is Unaccounted for in Ukraine
RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  7:30 PM on January 11, 2024
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Vice President Harris, or as this editor often calls her, 'The Commie Llama.' Is spitting out falsehoods regarding Biden-era job creation numbers again.

It's almost as if she fails to realize or doesn't care that the information is readily available. 'President Biden and I are building an economy that forces every American to work at least two jobs.' There, that is much closer to the truth.

Madam Vice President Paul would like a word, and he has receipts.

She knows but also knows her base enjoys being spoonfed-narrative-friendly information.

We couldn't have said it any better!

Oh, Boy!

You said it.

Say it ain't so, Joe. No, really, say it ain't so ...

The veep is a placeholder and, at times, as needed, a tiebreaker in the Senate and not much else. If we want to play fair, but she put her name on this mess ... so never mind.

It's pretty simple: if you like how things are, then vote accordingly. By the same token, if you do not like how things are, then vote accordingly. Despite how these people in DC make you feel, you have the power to make change. Use it. 

***

