We Expect Kamala Harris to Pass Out Any Moment From Spinning Jobs Numbers So Hard

Vice President Harris, or as this editor often calls her, 'The Commie Llama.' Is spitting out falsehoods regarding Biden-era job creation numbers again.

We are proud to have created more jobs in our first three years in office than any administration has created in four.



President Biden and I are fighting every day to build an economy that works for every American. pic.twitter.com/s7HAZNe76a — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) January 11, 2024

It's almost as if she fails to realize or doesn't care that the information is readily available. 'President Biden and I are building an economy that forces every American to work at least two jobs.' There, that is much closer to the truth.

Kamala Harris is lying about job creation.



According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics only 4.9 million jobs have been created under Biden while 9.4 million have been recovered from COVID.



Kamala lies about this because the US economy has been ruined by Biden’s incompetence. pic.twitter.com/FnVzYkVbcC — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 11, 2024

Madam Vice President Paul would like a word, and he has receipts.

lies!!! You created 4.7 million new jobs. Do you not know we can look up the facts? People returning to their old jobs after the pandemic isn't job creation. — NotDemocratOrRepublican (@jsob5187) January 11, 2024

She knows but also knows her base enjoys being spoonfed-narrative-friendly information.

We couldn't have said it any better!

"If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it" - Joseph Goebbels. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) January 11, 2024

Oh, Boy!

You said it.

Say it ain't so, Joe. No, really, say it ain't so ...

You opened the border and curated an invasion of our country. Resign. — Slim Wiggy🇺🇸 (@SlimWiggy) January 11, 2024

The veep is a placeholder and, at times, as needed, a tiebreaker in the Senate and not much else. If we want to play fair, but she put her name on this mess ... so never mind.

It's pretty simple: if you like how things are, then vote accordingly. By the same token, if you do not like how things are, then vote accordingly. Despite how these people in DC make you feel, you have the power to make change. Use it.

***

