America's Least Favorite Meathead Rob Reiner Is on X/Twitter Armchair LOL'yering Again

RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  5:15 PM on January 11, 2024
Twitchy

Oh boy, Meathead, if only ole Archie could see you now! 

Advertisement

Did you take some night school or correspondence courses when America wasn't looking? You seem to post in a way that would lead people to believe you are, in fact, not pontificating from your posterior. 

The scariest part about this is that Reiner makes Ronald Rgean relevant nearly every time he takes to social media. Why, you may ask? 'It isn't so much that liberals are ignorant. It's just that they know so many things that aren't so.' - Ronald Reagan. 

This is again one of those times. 

The answer to that is no. They will never accept anything that isn't within their narrative.

He can't.

None of them can. 

Dear reader, this isn't about who you plan to vote for; it's honestly in this editor's opinion about how much longer you plan to let people who do not have your best interests at heart control the narrative. Cast your vote for whomever you wish, but ask yourself one question: What if it was one of your parents or grandparents caught up in this mess and being sentenced so harshly? 

justmindy
While the Left is screeching about insurrection on January 6th, the rest of America remembers what the Left called 'the summer of love' in 2020. These things are incomparable, and one is soooo much worse than the other. But the Left will never admit that.

***

