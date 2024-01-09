The Dangerous Pro-Palestine Protests Have a Common Thread ... His Name Is Rudy
Politico Reports That the Lloyd Austin Scandal Has Given Republicans a New Weapon
Read the Room! Florida Democrats Reach a New Low With Thoughtless Tweet and...
'Disappointing': Elon Musk Reacts to SCOTUS Rejecting 2014 Twitter Lawsuit on Twitter Surv...
The Securities and Exchange Commission Was Allegedly Hacked and the Bitcoin Community Is...
The Final Frontier: Navajo Object to Plans to Leave Remains of Washington, Others...
AP Describes Ray Epps as ‘Target of Conspiracy Theories,’ Politico Says He Was...
Dylan Mulvaney Spotted at Golden Globes On the One Year Anniversary of Basically...
Red Cross STILL Not Helping Israeli Hostage Get Meds After Shaming Family to...
Nice TRY, Boy Wonder: Ed Krassenstein BLISTERED for Pushing Unconfirmed Claim About Trump...
Cori Bush Lists PLETHORA of Reasons (Not Just Slavery!) America OWES Black People...
Play-By-Play Thread Covers Ray Epps Clown Show of a Sentencing and It's Even...
Don Lemon Streaming New Show on X PROVES Mouth-Breathing, Free Speech Haters WRONG...
Speaker Johnson Punches Back When CBS News Calls Him an ‘Election Denier’

Get Ready for TEN Months of This Right Here From Dark Brandon AKA Joe Biden

RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  5:30 PM on January 09, 2024
Twitter

♪ Y'all ready for this?♫ 

And the crowd goes mild.

You can groan or even roll your eyes; it's perfectly okay! This editor lives for politics, and this perfect storm of meh may be too much for all of us.

Advertisement


How did we get here? How did a guy who is arguably less compelling than a potted plant at times wind up in the Oval Office? The saddest part of all. Joe Biden was educated when subjects like history were still being taught, yet he still seems clueless about many things.

We aren't sure how he could have forgotten; rumor has it he was there. That said, he seems not to understand that insurrection was how America came to exist. While we are on the subject, a common sentiment arising from this J6 mess is no boom sticks no insurrection. This editor wholeheartedly agrees.

We are not saying that a handful of people did not 'allegedly' get out of hand, but compare and contrast. This looks more like insurrection.

Recommended

Politico Reports That the Lloyd Austin Scandal Has Given Republicans a New Weapon
Brett T.
Advertisement

And this looks remarkably like an insurrection, but the Left was totes okay with this. While we are on the subject, does anyone remember when people within the city limits of Seattle attempted to declare an autonomous zone? Don't you love the smell of hypocrisy during an election?

But Allen, that's completely different, we promise! *eye-roll*

Remember those images and those words the next time anyone in power tries to tell you how violent you are. Dark Brandon will keep pulling the 'If you aren't with us, you're against us' card because it's all he has. The economy stinks, his record stinks, and he and the rest of his ilk believe you have too short of a memory to hold them accountable. 

Advertisement

'Scuse me, Mr. President? It seems everyone's favorite chainsaw-wielding bunny would like a word. Along with a few of our founding fathers.

Dear reader: Ultimately, you can decide what path this country will take going forward. Not Biden, not Harris, YOU! It isn't too late.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: BIDEN TRUMP INSURRECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Politico Reports That the Lloyd Austin Scandal Has Given Republicans a New Weapon
Brett T.
Read the Room! Florida Democrats Reach a New Low With Thoughtless Tweet and This One Feels Very Personal
justmindy
'Disappointing': Elon Musk Reacts to SCOTUS Rejecting 2014 Twitter Lawsuit on Twitter Surveillance
Amy Curtis
The Securities and Exchange Commission Was Allegedly Hacked and the Bitcoin Community Is Not Amused
justmindy
Cori Bush Lists PLETHORA of Reasons (Not Just Slavery!) America OWES Black People Reparations and YEAH No
Sam J.
Play-By-Play Thread Covers Ray Epps Clown Show of a Sentencing and It's Even WORSE Than We Expected
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Politico Reports That the Lloyd Austin Scandal Has Given Republicans a New Weapon Brett T.
Advertisement