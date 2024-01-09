Get Ready for TEN Months of This Right Here From Dark Brandon AKA Joe Biden

♪ Y'all ready for this?♫

And the crowd goes mild.

You can groan or even roll your eyes; it's perfectly okay! This editor lives for politics, and this perfect storm of meh may be too much for all of us.

You can’t be pro-insurrectionist and pro-American. pic.twitter.com/coyxkVCKfS — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 9, 2024

How did we get here? How did a guy who is arguably less compelling than a potted plant at times wind up in the Oval Office? The saddest part of all. Joe Biden was educated when subjects like history were still being taught, yet he still seems clueless about many things.

Did you forget how America was born?



However, j6 wasn't an insurrection. They left their weapons at home. They were protesting a stolen election. The real treason was certifying it. pic.twitter.com/d04uJO91pE — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) January 9, 2024

We aren't sure how he could have forgotten; rumor has it he was there. That said, he seems not to understand that insurrection was how America came to exist. While we are on the subject, a common sentiment arising from this J6 mess is no boom sticks no insurrection. This editor wholeheartedly agrees.

We are not saying that a handful of people did not 'allegedly' get out of hand, but compare and contrast. This looks more like insurrection.

Unless it's political violence that you condone pic.twitter.com/1XDdOqcpt7 — Lado Bitnar (@LadoBitnar) January 9, 2024

And this looks remarkably like an insurrection, but the Left was totes okay with this. While we are on the subject, does anyone remember when people within the city limits of Seattle attempted to declare an autonomous zone? Don't you love the smell of hypocrisy during an election?

Is that why the DOJ dropped the charges against hundreds of violent BLM protestors who beat old ladies with bike locks, shot people and set police stations on fire?https://t.co/YHwpWMlU8D — Allen Harris (@crash_matrix) January 9, 2024

But Allen, that's completely different, we promise! *eye-roll*

Remember those images and those words the next time anyone in power tries to tell you how violent you are. Dark Brandon will keep pulling the 'If you aren't with us, you're against us' card because it's all he has. The economy stinks, his record stinks, and he and the rest of his ilk believe you have too short of a memory to hold them accountable.

'Scuse me, Mr. President? It seems everyone's favorite chainsaw-wielding bunny would like a word. Along with a few of our founding fathers.

Dear reader: Ultimately, you can decide what path this country will take going forward. Not Biden, not Harris, YOU! It isn't too late.

***

