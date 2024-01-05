Joe Biden's Economic Delusions of Grandeur Persist While Americans Continue to Suffer
How's YOUR Stock Portfolio Doing? We're Guessing Not As Good As Nancy Pelosi's...
'Unreal': Here's What Biden Says Was 'Nearly Lost' on Jan. 6, 2021
Jewish Rutgers Student Reports Antisemitic Posts, Now Faces Expulsion for 'Doxxing'
WATCH: The Moment a Fist Fight Turns Deadly in the Philadelphia Train System...
CNN Gets Dragged for Claiming 'Voters' Want Trump Off the Ballot in Illinois...
'This Is Getting Good'! New Batch of Epstein Docs Drops and Guess Whose...
BAHAHA! Parker Molloy Complains That Zuckerberg's Threads Is Wildly Transphobic annnd LOL...
TPUSA Removes Morgan Ariel Because Her Antisemitic Posts are 'Out of Sync' With...
The Internet Is Pissed at Kurt Schlichter for This Take on Nikki Haley
Receipt-Filled Thread Shows How LITTLE Vetting Illegals Get As Biden Flies Them ALLLL...
YIKES! Does Energy Secretary Granholm's Assessment of the Middle East Pump You Full...
NBC Already Harassing Libs of TikTok for Daring to Be HONEST About LGBTQ...
Speaker Mike Johnson vs. CNN's Jake Tapper

Libs of Tik Tok Showing Yet Again Why America's Current Course is No Bueno (WATCH)

RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  7:00 PM on January 05, 2024
AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

Welcome to America! Once thought to be 'The land of the free and home of the brave!'

Advertisement

Whew! That was hard to watch! If this is the new America we might as well start calling ourselves the land of the insane and the home of the depraved.

Well, come on! We all know the FBI is busy using the patriot act to spy on Trump voters.

See, Paul gets it! 

Look in the opinion of this editor trying to be inclusive is a laudable goal, but embracing this level of crazy is well, insane!

Or they aren't working,  take your pick LOL.

Transtifa ... hmmm that might get stolen.  Or maybe Trans-Queda! 

Recommended

WATCH: The Moment a Fist Fight Turns Deadly in the Philadelphia Train System (and a Legal Deep Dive)
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

We currently live in a tyranny of the minority. You need to look no further than the fact that this is being embraced and even encouraged not only by adults. It is also being presented as a positive to our children. How long until there is a course correction? Who knows, but most Americans seem to feel it is way past time for one.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: The Moment a Fist Fight Turns Deadly in the Philadelphia Train System (and a Legal Deep Dive)
Aaron Walker
Joe Biden's Economic Delusions of Grandeur Persist While Americans Continue to Suffer
RickRobinson
'This Is Getting Good'! New Batch of Epstein Docs Drops and Guess Whose Name Makes an Appearance
Doug P.
Jewish Rutgers Student Reports Antisemitic Posts, Now Faces Expulsion for 'Doxxing'
Amy Curtis
How's YOUR Stock Portfolio Doing? We're Guessing Not As Good As Nancy Pelosi's 65% Gain
Amy Curtis
'Unreal': Here's What Biden Says Was 'Nearly Lost' on Jan. 6, 2021
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH: The Moment a Fist Fight Turns Deadly in the Philadelphia Train System (and a Legal Deep Dive) Aaron Walker
Advertisement