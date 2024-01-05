Libs of Tik Tok Showing Yet Again Why America's Current Course is No Bueno (WATCH)

Welcome to America! Once thought to be 'The land of the free and home of the brave!'

Trans activist wishes death on transphobes. “I want to stab all of you to death as many times as I can. I want to stab you in the throat and twist it like I’m carving a pumpkin. I want to shred you into tiny pieces.” Trans extremism is real. #Transtifa pic.twitter.com/iDFiTi9voL — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 5, 2024

Whew! That was hard to watch! If this is the new America we might as well start calling ourselves the land of the insane and the home of the depraved.

I would say report them to the FBI but we all know that's futile. — Texas Aeronaut (@TxAeronaut) January 5, 2024

Well, come on! We all know the FBI is busy using the patriot act to spy on Trump voters.

The @FBI should look into the threats of violence from this trans activist.



But FBI are too busy investigating conservative grandmas who protest.



The greatest threat to America is leftist ideology, as we see from this activist, and our government’s unwillingness to address it. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 5, 2024

See, Paul gets it!

Look in the opinion of this editor trying to be inclusive is a laudable goal, but embracing this level of crazy is well, insane!

Those meds appear to have some unwanted side effects — Politisite (@Politisite) January 5, 2024

Or they aren't working, take your pick LOL.

Transtifa will only increase as they get older and continue to regret their life choices. — Glenda (@Glendaragnarson) January 5, 2024

Transtifa ... hmmm that might get stolen. Or maybe Trans-Queda!

We currently live in a tyranny of the minority. You need to look no further than the fact that this is being embraced and even encouraged not only by adults. It is also being presented as a positive to our children. How long until there is a course correction? Who knows, but most Americans seem to feel it is way past time for one.

