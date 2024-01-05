Joe Biden's Economic Delusions of Grandeur Persist While Americans Continue to Suffer

The more things change the more they stay the same.

Check out the latest from our Cauliflower in Chief.

Our economy created 2.7 million new jobs in 2023 while the unemployment rate was consistently below 4%.



That’s more jobs than during any year of the prior Administration.



This morning's report confirms that it was a great year for American workers. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 5, 2024

Wasn't this the same guy telling America and the world that under his watch, tens of millions of new jobs were created?

Except this inconvenient chart that destroys your lying narrative pic.twitter.com/QuFpjZRTvZ — Gimme3Steps (@TheSouthGAJohn) January 5, 2024

Convenient to us though.

I thought it was 14 million jobs? — Gays For Trump (@GaysForTrump24) January 5, 2024

So say we all! Isn't it funny how those numbers keep sinking?

This morning's report shows 700k people left the workforce, most ofnthe new jobs are government jobs, and October and November reports were adjusted downward. You are setting up the American people for a crash. Why? CBDC? WEF/UN invasion? Why? — Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) January 5, 2024

Check out the big brain on Brad! Err, Matthew ...

This editor has been asking the same questions for years, so thank you!

Everyone is suffering under Building Back Better pic.twitter.com/krDeBC1UN1 — D MaC (@McC_711) January 5, 2024

Well, everyone except the Biden Family, but otherwise, we agree.

Facts? The Biden administration doesn't need no stinking facts!

Job Numbers Have Been Revised Down for Every Month



10 out of the last 11 jobs reports revised lower



~25% of jobs gains in 2023 ultimately revised away



Government jobs accounted for 25% of Dec. jobs gains



Part time jobs UP 762,000, full time jobs DOWN 1.5 million in Dec pic.twitter.com/hWrQ3DZyzy — 🇺🇸 Pismo 🇺🇸 (@Pismo_B) January 5, 2024

Can we say a 25 percent gain in government jobs is more than a little terrifying? Or is that just us?

What better way to end this piece than to allow Joe Biden to say what the rest of us feel every time we see these bogus claims?

***