Libs of Tik Tok Showing Yet Again Why America's Current Course is No...
How's YOUR Stock Portfolio Doing? We're Guessing Not As Good As Nancy Pelosi's...
'Unreal': Here's What Biden Says Was 'Nearly Lost' on Jan. 6, 2021
Jewish Rutgers Student Reports Antisemitic Posts, Now Faces Expulsion for 'Doxxing'
WATCH: The Moment a Fist Fight Turns Deadly in the Philadelphia Train System...
CNN Gets Dragged for Claiming 'Voters' Want Trump Off the Ballot in Illinois...
'This Is Getting Good'! New Batch of Epstein Docs Drops and Guess Whose...
BAHAHA! Parker Molloy Complains That Zuckerberg's Threads Is Wildly Transphobic annnd LOL...
TPUSA Removes Morgan Ariel Because Her Antisemitic Posts are 'Out of Sync' With...
The Internet Is Pissed at Kurt Schlichter for This Take on Nikki Haley
Receipt-Filled Thread Shows How LITTLE Vetting Illegals Get As Biden Flies Them ALLLL...
YIKES! Does Energy Secretary Granholm's Assessment of the Middle East Pump You Full...
NBC Already Harassing Libs of TikTok for Daring to Be HONEST About LGBTQ...
Speaker Mike Johnson vs. CNN's Jake Tapper

Joe Biden's Economic Delusions of Grandeur Persist While Americans Continue to Suffer

RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  6:00 PM on January 05, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The more things change the more they stay the same. 

Check out the latest from our Cauliflower in Chief.

Advertisement

Wasn't this the same guy telling America and the world that under his watch, tens of millions of new jobs were created?

Convenient to us though.

So say we all! Isn't it funny how those numbers keep sinking?

Check out the big brain on Brad! Err, Matthew ... 

This editor has been asking the same questions for years, so thank you!

Well, everyone except the Biden Family, but otherwise, we agree.

Facts? The Biden administration doesn't need no stinking facts! 

Recommended

WATCH: The Moment a Fist Fight Turns Deadly in the Philadelphia Train System (and a Legal Deep Dive)
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Can we say a 25 percent gain in government jobs is more than a little terrifying? Or is that just us?

What better way to end this piece than to allow Joe Biden to say what the rest of us feel every time we see these bogus claims?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: BIDEN ECONOMY JOBS REPORT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: The Moment a Fist Fight Turns Deadly in the Philadelphia Train System (and a Legal Deep Dive)
Aaron Walker
Libs of Tik Tok Showing Yet Again Why America's Current Course is No Bueno (WATCH)
RickRobinson
'This Is Getting Good'! New Batch of Epstein Docs Drops and Guess Whose Name Makes an Appearance
Doug P.
Jewish Rutgers Student Reports Antisemitic Posts, Now Faces Expulsion for 'Doxxing'
Amy Curtis
How's YOUR Stock Portfolio Doing? We're Guessing Not As Good As Nancy Pelosi's 65% Gain
Amy Curtis
'Unreal': Here's What Biden Says Was 'Nearly Lost' on Jan. 6, 2021
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH: The Moment a Fist Fight Turns Deadly in the Philadelphia Train System (and a Legal Deep Dive) Aaron Walker
Advertisement