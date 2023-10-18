Twitchy's Very Own Gordon K to Babylon Bee 'Hold My Beer'

The world is on fire; everything has gone wild. Today, Joe Biden is in Israel. Unfortunately, Biden is relatively well-known for appropriating the culture of those he speaks to. So it didn't take long before someone said what most of America was thinking. He also happens to be a contributor here too,

Advertisement

Breaking: President Biden in Israel Recollects Time He Was Found In a Basket and Raised By Hebrews.



Blame to @fuzzychimpcom and @RowdyRick73 for daring me to do this. pic.twitter.com/e5aiqDImJW — Dave Gordon (@Gordon_Kushner) October 18, 2023

This may have been the tension breaker X/Twitter needed today because this thing blew up even before this article was penned. Some of the responses are just awesome!

Just wait until he gets to the part where his brother Jim became pharaoh of Egypt. — Usually Right (@normouspenis) October 18, 2023

Wasn't he, though?

I'm shocked he didn't compare Beau dying to the dead Israelis — Dave Engelman (@Krazy_Boy_Fredo) October 18, 2023

There's still time; he hasn't left yet.

I was waiting for him to say he used to go to a synagogue then to the black church before going to his church every day when he was walking around his Hispanic neighborhood. — Attack Lab (@Esat1970NC) October 18, 2023

Joe Biden is the most devout President in history, without a doubt. WTB sarcasm font, please.

He was raised in a synagogue in Jerusalem and spent a lot of time with his Palestinian friends, even went to mosque during Ramadan and feasted with the neighbors. His grandad used to say, "now Joe, there's nothing wrong with being a of different faith and culture, and if that… — Uncooperative at Best (@yuuki_attack) October 18, 2023

This thread is so much fun, and bringing it all to you is impossible, dear reader.

Moses Robinette Biden — Charles Kline (@CKing65815) October 18, 2023

"And then I told Corn Pop, 'Let my leg hairs go!'" — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) October 18, 2023

But the kids at the pool loved his leg hair...

Is this considered funny in MAGAt world? Dear God. — Ted Lasso 2024 (@2024Ted) October 18, 2023

Of course, there is always at least one. This is where we leave you, dear reader. Go check out this thread for even more fun!

***

Twitchy 's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!



