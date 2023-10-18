In Israel, Biden Announces $100 Million in Aid... for Gaza
Protestors Spark Fear and Bad Memories as They Set Fires at The US...
NY Times' Front Page Pic for Gaza Explosion Story Couldn't Possibly Be More...
This Blogger's Reason for Feeling Bad About Being Anti-Israel Is Truly Something
Twitter Account Embarrasses Journalists By Performing Actual Journalism in Gaza Hospital E...
MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan Changes Opinion on 'Freedom to Speak Without Consequence' & Blames...
Biden Reads From Notes to Address Netanyahu About Israel and 'the Other Team'...
BYE BYE BYE? Britney Spears Speaks About 'Agreeing' to an Abortion with Justin...
DeSantis vs Haley: Should America Take Refugees From the Middle East?
Adam Schiff, a Sitting Congressman, Gets Community Noted for Not Knowing How Congress...
The Stinging Nun: French Nun Tackles Environmentalist Trying to Block Church Construction
New York Times Updates Its Headline on Israeli Strike on Hospital
The Guardian Has a Problem With The Daily Wire's heteronormative, patriotic kids' cartoon
Gag order prevents Donald Trump from making any statements about the special counsel

Twitchy's Very Own Gordon K to Babylon Bee 'Hold My Beer'

RickRobinson  |  12:45 PM on October 18, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The world is on fire; everything has gone wild. Today, Joe Biden is in Israel. Unfortunately, Biden is relatively well-known for appropriating the culture of those he speaks to. So it didn't take long before someone said what most of America was thinking. He also happens to be a contributor here too,

Advertisement

This may have been the tension breaker X/Twitter needed today because this thing blew up even before this article was penned. Some of the responses are just awesome! 

Wasn't he, though?

There's still time; he hasn't left yet. 

Joe Biden is the most devout President in history, without a doubt. WTB sarcasm font, please.

Recommended

Twitter Account Embarrasses Journalists By Performing Actual Journalism in Gaza Hospital Explosion
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

This thread is so much fun, and bringing it all to you is impossible, dear reader. 

But the kids at the pool loved his leg hair... 

Of course, there is always at least one. This is where we leave you, dear reader. Go check out this thread for even more fun! 

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: BIDEN ISRAEL SATIRE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Twitter Account Embarrasses Journalists By Performing Actual Journalism in Gaza Hospital Explosion
Grateful Calvin
NY Times' Front Page Pic for Gaza Explosion Story Couldn't Possibly Be More Misleading
Doug P.
Adam Schiff, a Sitting Congressman, Gets Community Noted for Not Knowing How Congress Works
Grateful Calvin
Protestors Spark Fear and Bad Memories as They Set Fires at The US Embassy in Beirut
ArtistAngie
Biden Reads From Notes to Address Netanyahu About Israel and 'the Other Team' (Hamas)
Doug P.
MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan Changes Opinion on 'Freedom to Speak Without Consequence' & Blames the Right
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Twitter Account Embarrasses Journalists By Performing Actual Journalism in Gaza Hospital Explosion Grateful Calvin
Advertisement