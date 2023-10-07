PJ Media's Stacey Lennox lays the smackdown on the Biden White House re Hamas

Daily Beast columnist deletes tweet promoting his hit piece on Christopher Rufo
RickRobinson  |  6:15 PM on October 07, 2023
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

It's impossible to be on social media today without hearing about the atrocities committed by Hamas against Israel. The Left is trying hard to spin and deflect away from their facilitation of these events. Still, those who have been paying attention aren't having it.

Hey Joe, the 90's called. They want their domestic policy back!

 Everything that is happening has been happening by design.

We do remember why The Department of Homeland Security was created, yes? It was to stop another September 11th from happening. It seems we've been doing the opposite. It also seems it's all still Trump's fault.


This should be laid squarely at the feet of THIS ADMINISTRATION and no one else. They have been in charge long enough that they don't get to blame Trump anymore. Their domestic policy has been akin to the Gestapo, and their foreign policy is laughable at best.

In this editor's opinion, history will remember who made these attacks possible. Joe Biden and his cronies have been too busy vilifying Americans instead of focusing on our actual enemies. They took full advantage of our disarray at home; this was the outcome. 

