PJ Media's Stacey Lennox lays the smackdown on the Biden White House re Hamas

It's impossible to be on social media today without hearing about the atrocities committed by Hamas against Israel. The Left is trying hard to spin and deflect away from their facilitation of these events. Still, those who have been paying attention aren't having it.

Advertisement

the issue of foreign threats & Al-Queda flourished. We all know how that ended /2 pic.twitter.com/0nggzvmufi — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) October 7, 2023

Hey Joe, the 90's called. They want their domestic policy back!

The Biden administration created a terrorist playground when they fled Afghanistan. And yes, they did not withdraw, they fled. Then they gave the largest state sponsor of terrorism $6 billion, refunded the terrorists in Gaza, and threw open the southern border. /3 — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) October 7, 2023

Everything that is happening has been happening by design.

And every single one of them will tell you “MAGA Republicans” are the biggest threat to the homeland.



Meanwhile, there is every likelihood that in the millions of military aged men who have crossed our border, dozens and dozens of sleeper cells exist. /4 — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) October 7, 2023

We do remember why The Department of Homeland Security was created, yes? It was to stop another September 11th from happening. It seems we've been doing the opposite. It also seems it's all still Trump's fault.





Because once again, those “in charge” will use an attack as the basis to increase the size of the security state & infringe just a little bit more on your liberties.



When in reality, it is all their fault to begin with. /end — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) October 7, 2023

This should be laid squarely at the feet of THIS ADMINISTRATION and no one else. They have been in charge long enough that they don't get to blame Trump anymore. Their domestic policy has been akin to the Gestapo, and their foreign policy is laughable at best.

In this editor's opinion, history will remember who made these attacks possible. Joe Biden and his cronies have been too busy vilifying Americans instead of focusing on our actual enemies. They took full advantage of our disarray at home; this was the outcome.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!