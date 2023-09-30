The Lincoln Project uses Biden and decency in the same sentence and Twitter/X explodes with laughter

Bill Maher has officially joined team anyone but Biden and it's brutal (watch)
RickRobinson  |  10:00 PM on September 30, 2023

Why is it that so many people who claim to be true conservatives are kneeling at the feet of the Left?

According to this, Joe Biden is a bastion of decency. Joe Biden will bring decency and respect for democracy back to the White House. Most are skeptical that Joe Biden knows what any of those words mean.

It has often been said somewhat jokingly that The Lincoln Project should change its name to something that aligns more with its current beliefs. This editor usually suggests The Mao Project. One thing is assuredly so: Lincoln would probably ask it to stop using his name if he were alive to do so.

See, we aren't the only ones! 

via GIPHY

That's going to leave a mark.

Why yes, by George, I do believe that is them!

The Left's Kool-Aid is the good stuff.

Well, you see, in the before times, these people used to pretend to be conservatives. Then the evil orange man came, and he broke them so severely that they turned to the Left side. Now, from their point of view, they are the good guys. It reminds us of someone.

via GIPHY

They joined them just like Anakin. You see, dear reader, it is all about one's point of view. It's wrong, and they should come up for fresh air, but it's still their point of view.

***

