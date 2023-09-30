The Lincoln Project uses Biden and decency in the same sentence and Twitter/X explodes with laughter

Why is it that so many people who claim to be true conservatives are kneeling at the feet of the Left?

Joe Biden is the only 2024 candidate who will bring decency and a profound respect for democracy to the White House. To vote otherwise is a dangerous mistake. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 27, 2023

According to this, Joe Biden is a bastion of decency. Joe Biden will bring decency and respect for democracy back to the White House. Most are skeptical that Joe Biden knows what any of those words mean.

It has often been said somewhat jokingly that The Lincoln Project should change its name to something that aligns more with its current beliefs. This editor usually suggests The Mao Project. One thing is assuredly so: Lincoln would probably ask it to stop using his name if he were alive to do so.

Lincoln’s ghost called, “he is upset that a bunch of democrats are using his name to grift.” — Andrew Young - TANSTAAFL Curmudgeon (@NucMM1retired) September 28, 2023

See, we aren't the only ones!

via GIPHY

That's going to leave a mark.

Why yes, by George, I do believe that is them!

I love when you guys and gals hit the hard drugs.

Really brings out the funniest stuff. — Write Girl Problems (@WriteGrlProbs) September 28, 2023

The Left's Kool-Aid is the good stuff.

Why are you called the Lincoln project? — A🪓E Ⓜ️🇺🇸GA (@RealDealAxelrod) September 27, 2023

Well, you see, in the before times, these people used to pretend to be conservatives. Then the evil orange man came, and he broke them so severely that they turned to the Left side. Now, from their point of view, they are the good guys. It reminds us of someone.

via GIPHY

They joined them just like Anakin. You see, dear reader, it is all about one's point of view. It's wrong, and they should come up for fresh air, but it's still their point of view.

