The Lincoln Project uses Biden and decency in the same sentence and Twitter/X...
Highest number of illegal immigrants in history crossed the border in September
Joe Walsh doesn't seem to grasp innocent until proven guilty with Menendez
Media: GOP lawmakers accuse Democrat of pulling a fire alarm
Shortage of camouflage uniforms for Marines expected until 2024
Secretary Antony Blinken tries to cover for the Canadian Parliament applauding a Nazi
WATCH: Blues should never be elevator music: Anthony Blinken murders a Muddy Waters...
A confused Rep. Jamaal Bowman says he thought pulling the fire alarm would...
George Santos gives us a lesson in fire safety for Jamaal Bowman
Woke Gen. Mark Milley slams Donald Trump in retirement speech
HEY GUYS the ratio on this post about gender neutral languages has us...
Go for it! Republicans move to EXPEL Jamaal Bowman after 'accidental' fire alarm...
NBC News: Rep. Jamaal Bowman says he pulled the fire alarm 'unintentionally'
FIRE! Jamaal Bowman reportedly caught on camera literally breaking the law

Bill Maher has officially joined team anyone but Biden and it's brutal (watch)

RickRobinson  |  9:30 PM on September 30, 2023

Say what you want about Bill Maher, but the self-described classical Liberal has a dire message for Joe Biden. You can watch it below:

Advertisement

It seems the Left is jumping ship faster than the survivors of the Titanic.

Okay, well, maybe not all of the Left. Still, you must admire Maher because he knew this take would not be popular.

Oh, look blue on blue violence! Who has popcorn?

Maybe not, but this is. 

We don't know! But whoever they are, they are doing the Lord's work!

Recommended

Hilarious! Awesome roofer goes viral after revealing how he punishes Leftist customers
justmindy
Advertisement

Amen, granny. This is sad to watch, and the fact that no one seems to care that he barely knows where he is most of the time is just sad.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: BILL MAHER DEMOCRAT ELECTIONS JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hilarious! Awesome roofer goes viral after revealing how he punishes Leftist customers
justmindy
The Lincoln Project uses Biden and decency in the same sentence and Twitter/X explodes with laughter
RickRobinson
HEY GUYS the ratio on this post about gender neutral languages has us ROLLING
ArtistAngie
Media: GOP lawmakers accuse Democrat of pulling a fire alarm
Brett T.
'I'm surprised this doesn't happen more often,': YouTube prank goes wrong and people have opinions
Chad Felix Greene
Joe Walsh doesn't seem to grasp innocent until proven guilty with Menendez
RickRobinson

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Hilarious! Awesome roofer goes viral after revealing how he punishes Leftist customers justmindy
Advertisement