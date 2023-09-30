Bill Maher has officially joined team anyone but Biden and it's brutal (watch)

Say what you want about Bill Maher, but the self-described classical Liberal has a dire message for Joe Biden. You can watch it below:

Dear @JoeBiden, you did noble service for your country, but it’s time to let someone else finish the job. You don’t want to go down as Ruth Bader Biden. pic.twitter.com/fJNkjBvgtO — Bill Maher (@billmaher) September 30, 2023

It seems the Left is jumping ship faster than the survivors of the Titanic.

This may be your opinion, but it's my opinion to say that this is a bad take. You're a classic liberal but with the mind set of Trump supporter. Look at the facts, he's done a lot for the country and will continue to do what's best for another four years. Enough with the ageism — David Weissman ✡️ (@davidmweissman) September 30, 2023

Okay, well, maybe not all of the Left. Still, you must admire Maher because he knew this take would not be popular.

What other 68 year old man is still holding on air? Leno is gone. Letterman is gone. Hell, even Conan and Jon Stewart are gone.



Follow your own advice before you stay too long, if you haven't already. — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) September 30, 2023

Oh, look blue on blue violence! Who has popcorn?

You’re not funny. — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) September 30, 2023

Maybe not, but this is.

We don't know! But whoever they are, they are doing the Lord's work!

You need to address this to his wife who is fully cognizant, is aware of his decline, but like the power more than she likes peace for him in his last days. — Granny X (@freedom_scribe) September 30, 2023

Amen, granny. This is sad to watch, and the fact that no one seems to care that he barely knows where he is most of the time is just sad.

