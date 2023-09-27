WTF Republicans? Pew poll examines ending the Electoral College with some shocking finding...
Ol' Crazy Biden keeps spouting things that just aren't true about the GOP...
WATCH: On Joy Reid's show, Steven Schmidt gives us possibly the dumbest 'dog...
Depravity: Berlin hands out books normalizing prostitution to children (and it gets worse)
AOC: The number of migrants coming to NYC today is NOTHING compared to...
Just for fun: The Dank Knight asks 'What's Biden Shouting?' and LOL
CDC: If you've had a problem finding the new vaccine, more is on...
That's some wicked side-eye: Biden speaks at UAW picket line and it isn't...
Science: Anthropological Association cancels panel on why biological sex matters
'Nothing to see here': Rep. Comer discovers interesting address on China payments to...
'Lawsuit incoming': David Hogg's excitement over CA's newest 'gun safety' law may be...
James Clapper concerned Trump might lock him up if reelected
Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates never worked for an angrier president than Donald...
Children's book author says 'parental rights really anger me'

Adam Schiff's sleep-deprived Twitter/X rant about government shutdown backfires BIGLY (watch)

RickRobinson  |  8:30 AM on September 27, 2023

Well, it looks like Schiff-For-Brains is at it again, let's go to the tape.

Advertisement

So just to be clear, a congressman and member of the minority party in the house is whining about having to do his job? Yeah, it didn't go over well for the rank and file either.

This brings up a good question, since when does being a good ally mean providing a blank check?

But they can't or won't do that you see, they are hoping for a shutdown, especially Schiff-for-brans here. With Biden's poll numbers tanking they are hoping this might give him a boost and quell the panic in his inner circle.

Did anyone else go back and double-check? No, just us then? 

Bwahahaha it really does look like he is!

What do you suppose his drink of choice is?

Oh like we were the only ones thinking it.

Recommended

WATCH: On Joy Reid's show, Steven Schmidt gives us possibly the dumbest 'dog whistle' claim, ever
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Ronald Reagan once said: 'If the big spenders get their way, they’ll charge everything on your Taxpayers Express Card. And believe us, they never leave home without it.' All we can say is the man was ahead of his time and we need more politicians like him and less like Adam Schiff.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ADAM SCHIFF CONGRESS GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN SHUTDOWN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: On Joy Reid's show, Steven Schmidt gives us possibly the dumbest 'dog whistle' claim, ever
Aaron Walker
WTF Republicans? Pew poll examines ending the Electoral College with some shocking findings
Grateful Calvin
Depravity: Berlin hands out books normalizing prostitution to children (and it gets worse)
Aaron Walker
That's some wicked side-eye: Biden speaks at UAW picket line and it isn't well-received
Amy Curtis
AOC: The number of migrants coming to NYC today is NOTHING compared to Ellis Island
Brett T.
Just for fun: The Dank Knight asks 'What's Biden Shouting?' and LOL
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH: On Joy Reid's show, Steven Schmidt gives us possibly the dumbest 'dog whistle' claim, ever Aaron Walker
Advertisement