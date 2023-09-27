Adam Schiff's sleep-deprived Twitter/X rant about government shutdown backfires BIGLY (watch)

Well, it looks like Schiff-For-Brains is at it again, let's go to the tape.

It’s almost midnight, and we’re still here in the Capitol because Kevin McCarthy and House Republicans can’t get their act together.



At the end of the day, it's everyday Americans who will suffer from a government shut down. We need to prevent that from happening. pic.twitter.com/1VgtOWAa5y — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) September 27, 2023

Advertisement

So just to be clear, a congressman and member of the minority party in the house is whining about having to do his job? Yeah, it didn't go over well for the rank and file either.

You could give in to the majority party's demands.

Like taking Ukraine funding out of the bill. — Ultra Dark Nuclear Logic (@LogicFirst1) September 27, 2023

This brings up a good question, since when does being a good ally mean providing a blank check?

Well take out the funding for Ukraine and go home .. see how easy that is! — Isable Jones (@IsableJones919) September 27, 2023

But they can't or won't do that you see, they are hoping for a shutdown, especially Schiff-for-brans here. With Biden's poll numbers tanking they are hoping this might give him a boost and quell the panic in his inner circle.

Schiff is wearing a lampshade on his head! LOL!!!!!! — Lex_571 (@Lex_491) September 27, 2023

Did anyone else go back and double-check? No, just us then?

Bwahahaha it really does look like he is!

Just another drunken rant from Adam Schiff. — Bob in Between (@between_bob) September 27, 2023

What do you suppose his drink of choice is?

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Oh like we were the only ones thinking it.

The truth is the only way anyone is going to know if the government is shut down is because of politicians crying — Real Carolinagurl (@carolinagurl68) September 27, 2023

Ronald Reagan once said: 'If the big spenders get their way, they’ll charge everything on your Taxpayers Express Card. And believe us, they never leave home without it.' All we can say is the man was ahead of his time and we need more politicians like him and less like Adam Schiff.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!