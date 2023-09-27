Ole crazy Joe Biden keeps spouting things that just aren't true about the GOP and abortion

WATCH: On Joy Reid's show, Steven Schmidt gives us possibly the dumbest 'dog...
RickRobinson  |  7:00 AM on September 27, 2023
It seems the longer Joe Biden remains in office, the more he becomes detached from reality.

Donald Trump has come out against most of the more severe abortion bills states have passed since Roe was struck down. We will be tabling that discussion for now because you have to be the ones to decide whether you support his stance, not us. 

Joe Biden never lets facts get in the way of a good yarn.

It has been an interesting shift in wording; we're glad someone else noticed.

This is as it should be, in this editor's opinion. States should be allowed to decide how this is addressed.

And there it is! The quiet part, everyone on the Left, let's slide. Throughout recent history, the party that says abortion is a woman's choice has controlled everything. They held all three branches during some of the Clinton years, some of the Obama years, and Even at the beginning of Biden's term.

Both parties have issues that they consider fundraising tools, though. For the Left, abortion is one of those issues, so they never codified Roe even when they had ample opportunity. 

