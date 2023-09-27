Ole crazy Joe Biden keeps spouting things that just aren't true about the GOP and abortion

It seems the longer Joe Biden remains in office, the more he becomes detached from reality.

While Donald Trump takes credit for killing Roe v. Wade and would sign a national abortion ban, we will always fight to protect a woman’s freedom to choose. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 20, 2023

Donald Trump has come out against most of the more severe abortion bills states have passed since Roe was struck down. We will be tabling that discussion for now because you have to be the ones to decide whether you support his stance, not us.

He literally said he would not sign a national abortion ban first of all that’s unconstitutional — Stephanie ac 😬😬😬😬 (@stephanie_co239) September 20, 2023

Joe Biden never lets facts get in the way of a good yarn.

Notice now it’s “freedom” to choose not “right” to choose — Mark Naughton (@MarkNaughton9) September 20, 2023

It has been an interesting shift in wording; we're glad someone else noticed.

Nobody ‘killed’ Roe VS Wade.



The Supreme Court ruled that it was an individual state decision and the federal government had no jurisdiction.



Liar. — Amiri King (@AmiriKing) September 20, 2023

This is as it should be, in this editor's opinion. States should be allowed to decide how this is addressed.

You could've codified Roe v. Wade when you had control of all 3 branches and you didn't. That speaks volumes. — It's us against them and we're the many. (@thedownliner) September 21, 2023

And there it is! The quiet part, everyone on the Left, let's slide. Throughout recent history, the party that says abortion is a woman's choice has controlled everything. They held all three branches during some of the Clinton years, some of the Obama years, and Even at the beginning of Biden's term.

Both parties have issues that they consider fundraising tools, though. For the Left, abortion is one of those issues, so they never codified Roe even when they had ample opportunity.

