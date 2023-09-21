Washed-up Geraldo Rivera says not nice things about Rep Matt Gaetz and Twitter/X unloads

Was anyone else hoping that once Geraldo Rivera retired, he would fade away, or was it just this writer's wishful thinking?

Rep Matt Gaetz is a rude douche — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) September 20, 2023

For those of you who voted, Geraldo will not go away quietly.

Congratulations. This does seem to be the case.

A considered and insightful criticism, reflective of your skill as a verbalist. — Toxic Something Podcast - w/ Keith Burgin (@KeithBurgin) September 20, 2023

It didn't take long for the guy most famous for showing the world an empty vault to draw fire from his most recent colorful rebuke of a sitting congressman.

And so are you. People look at you and they just want to take a shower because your are a pig. So stop it with others that are just better than you are. https://t.co/QOIGbcceQ6 — George Rodriguez (@Georgepalmcoast) September 20, 2023

That's going to leave a mark!

So are you. I’ll never forget you called Greg Gutfeld a Punk on live tv. https://t.co/2OrflLfwD6 — Christine Dean (@cedeanSunset) September 20, 2023

Ah, the old days,

The fact you dislike @RepMattGaetz makes me like him even more now.. — Johnny Wishbone (@JWishbon3) September 20, 2023

Geraldo seems to inspire these types of responses in others.

And you're an old rude fart. What's the point? — Crypto Beans (@WBCryptoBean) September 21, 2023

It's probably a good thing Jerry has no lack of ego, LOL!

You would certainly know what one is. — Donzi (@Roosterrail) September 21, 2023

Ain't that the truth?

Awe, sounds like a has-been needs attention. — s.petry (@spetry_mi) September 21, 2023

Well, we're happy to oblige him.

Challenging your status quo is not about being nice. — Robert Lewis (@L80876087Lewis) September 21, 2023

Truer words have never been spoken. So many seem to want to comment on behavior only when it's someone they dislike and forgive or condone wrong behavior in the ones they agree with. Matt Gaetz wasn't sent to DC to make friends, he is there to do a job, and people who don't live in his district aren't the ones who should be deciding If he's doing his job properly.

***

