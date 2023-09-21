Washed-up Geraldo Rivera says not nice things about Rep Matt Gaetz and Twitter/X unloads

There's a new hilarious 'tell' when Biden is doing something REALLY stupid ......
RickRobinson  |  3:00 PM on September 21, 2023

Was anyone else hoping that once Geraldo Rivera retired, he would fade away, or was it just this writer's wishful thinking?

For those of you who voted, Geraldo will not go away quietly. 

Congratulations. This does seem to be the case. 

It didn't take long for the guy most famous for showing the world an empty vault to draw fire from his most recent colorful rebuke of a sitting congressman. 

That's going to leave a mark!

Ah, the old days,

Geraldo seems to inspire these types of responses in others. 

It's probably a good thing Jerry has no lack of ego, LOL!

Ain't that the truth?

Well, we're happy to oblige him. 

Truer words have never been spoken. So many seem to want to comment on behavior only when it's someone they dislike and forgive or condone wrong behavior in the ones they agree with. Matt Gaetz wasn't sent to DC to make friends, he is there to do a job, and people who don't live in his district aren't the ones who should be deciding If he's doing his job properly.

***

