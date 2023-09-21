Biden keeps yammering about MAGANOMICS but his policies aren't working and Trump isn't POTUS

Greg Gutfeld & Katie Pavlich perfectly sum up what MSM-style 'journalism' is all...
RickRobinson  |  3:45 PM on September 21, 2023
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

It has long been known that Joe Biden has a strange relationship with the facts. He likes to borrow points from others; please see his first presidential run and why he had to drop out. 

He also likes to say things that are flat-out just untrue. Joe's 'policies' don't work and time is starting to bear that out. The folks on social media also seem to be losing their patience.

The situation we're in seems pretty dire when it's laid out that concisely. 

Soooo many dodgeballs! We apologize to any readers this may have traumatized.

These are the facts that matter. It's astounding that those in power seem to think that we can't see and feel what's happening to our economy, wallets, and families, thanks to the added stress of these terrible policies. 

Just for the record, this writer is not saying that Biden is a Manchurian Candidate. One simple question must be asked, though: if he were, what would he possibly do differently?

We tried not to laugh, truly, we did. 

The good news is there is a choice coming. If you are better off now than you were when The Cauliflower in Cheif took office, then by all means, vote for more of the same. Only you can decide where we go from here. 

***

