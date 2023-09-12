David Frum BECLOWNS himself defending Biden with his 'drug-addicted CHILD' and HOOBOY so...
WATCH: Harry Sisson uses 9/11 as a backdrop to decry GOP politicians not backing pork-laden bills

RickRobinson  |  2:05 PM on September 12, 2023

There used to be certain days in America where there were unwritten rules. Rules stating some days transcend politics. Heck, it isn't even just in this country. British and Germans declared an unofficial cease-fire during World War II on Christmas Day and they spent the day celebrating common beliefs and exchanging presents. Yesterday was a much more solemn day of remembrance, but in this editor's opinion, those unwritten rules should still apply.  

Harry Sisson has no such compunction. 

Feel free to watch the video. We'll wait.

This is what yesterday was supposed to be about, Harry.

Are you paying attention?

This writer hopes this is only a case of ignorance by young Mr. Sisson because that can be corrected. The problem is he seems intelligent enough to understand how disingenuous this statement feels because he doesn't mention what everyone knows. Those bills were likely pork-laden and would accomplish none of what was promised in the title. Please see 'The Inflation Reduction Act' as a recent and glaring example. 

Then there's this:

Forget that it's bad enough to send Iran MORE of our tax dollars but to do it on September 11? Shameful.

Harry, it's too late to take this advice this year, but there is always next year. To paraphrase and modernize an old saying, 'It is better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to post to Twitter/X and remove all doubt.'

***

