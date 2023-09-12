WATCH: Harry Sisson uses 9/11 as a backdrop to decry GOP politicians not backing pork-laden bills

There used to be certain days in America where there were unwritten rules. Rules stating some days transcend politics. Heck, it isn't even just in this country. British and Germans declared an unofficial cease-fire during World War II on Christmas Day and they spent the day celebrating common beliefs and exchanging presents. Yesterday was a much more solemn day of remembrance, but in this editor's opinion, those unwritten rules should still apply.

Republicans put out messages about 9/11 but then vote AGAINST policy to help victims families? Unacceptable and unforgivable. pic.twitter.com/sVj7E8FgmJ — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) September 12, 2023

Harry Sisson has no such compunction.

Feel free to watch the video. We'll wait.

This is what yesterday was supposed to be about, Harry.

It is a day to look back on not criticise others because they look back — Dwight Ramsay (@DwightDRamsay) September 12, 2023

Are you paying attention?

This writer hopes this is only a case of ignorance by young Mr. Sisson because that can be corrected. The problem is he seems intelligent enough to understand how disingenuous this statement feels because he doesn't mention what everyone knows. Those bills were likely pork-laden and would accomplish none of what was promised in the title. Please see 'The Inflation Reduction Act' as a recent and glaring example.

Then there's this:

Wrong. Again. Oh & Biden committed a crime on 9/11 by giving $60 Billion to the terrorist state of Iran. And Biden was in Alaska where NOTHING happened on 9/11 — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) September 12, 2023

Forget that it's bad enough to send Iran MORE of our tax dollars but to do it on September 11? Shameful.

You might want to sit this one out. If there’s a war against the internet, maybe we’ll seek your input. — T C (@Tavis_XY) September 12, 2023

Harry, it's too late to take this advice this year, but there is always next year. To paraphrase and modernize an old saying, 'It is better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to post to Twitter/X and remove all doubt.'

***

