Rob Schneider declares California unsafe for children, 'Governor Hair-Gel' unavailable for comment

Color this editor surprised. It seems more and more people in Hollywood are waking up to just how crazy the Left Coast has become. Rob Schneider has been speaking out often lately and making average Americans feel less alone.

I will say this again…

It is no longer safe to raise your children in California.

Children are not old enough to drive,drink, vote,smoke,get a tattoo, but the Democrats in California think children (who are naive and easily manipulated) are old enough to make decisions that… https://t.co/8ZiW6ZeVC7 — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) September 11, 2023

The same schools that claim to need a doctor's note for a child to take Tylenol, but life-changing surgery? Okie-Doke!

I had the pleasure of dining with a California attorney today and the topic came up. It’s beyond terrifying. — Quintus Septimius Florens Tertullianus (@mwilliams433) September 12, 2023

We may need to invent a new word for how scary this is soon.

This isn’t hard. Be on the side that’s against sterilizing and mutating children. — Paul Hookem 🇺🇸 (@PaulHook_em) September 12, 2023

It sounds like a simple enough plan.

Bruh, Newsom went from *looking* like a batman villain, to full tilt *being* one.



This is wild — High Strangeness (@LePacteDeLoups) September 12, 2023

Is it just us, or does Newsom look a lot like Two-Face?

Just us? Ok, fine . . .

That dude's face definitely peels off to reveal scales — No Mercy 2024 (@JpegjunkieNear) September 11, 2023

Okay, so maybe not just us. Simpatico!

***

