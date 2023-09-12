In example eleventy-million of the Left can't meme, Don Winslow's Trump own implodes...
Rob Schneider declares California unsafe for children, 'Governor Hair-Gel' unavailable for comment

RickRobinson  |  1:00 AM on September 12, 2023

Color this editor surprised. It seems more and more people in Hollywood are waking up to just how crazy the Left Coast has become. Rob Schneider has been speaking out often lately and making average Americans feel less alone. 

The same schools that claim to need a  doctor's note for a child to take Tylenol, but life-changing surgery? Okie-Doke! 

via GIPHY

We may need to invent a new word for how scary this is soon.

It sounds like a simple enough plan.

Is it just us, or does Newsom look a lot like Two-Face?

via GIPHY

Just us? Ok, fine . . .

Okay, so maybe not just us. Simpatico!

