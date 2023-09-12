Rob Schneider declares California unsafe for children, 'Governor Hair-Gel' unavailable for...
In example eleventy-million of the Left can't meme, Don Winslow's Trump own implodes on X/Twitter

RickRobinson  |  2:00 AM on September 12, 2023

Best-selling author Don Winslow dislikes President Trump. However, his attempt to own the forty-fifth president of the United States goes differently than he was hoping it would. 

As everyone knows, though, the Left can't meme. Does anyone know if there is a mercy rule for a ratio? Because woo-boy!

We have it on good authority that he is SUPER cereal guise! Really, he is.

*snort* Bwahahahaha! Is there tapioca? #AskingForPotus.

We hear you! Some days, it's laugh or cry.

Okay, who made this? 

via GIPHY

That's an excellent question. I guess we won't know the answer until November 2024.

The Left has an uncanny ability to self-own on social media, which is a beautiful thing to behold. This situation is no different. We've laughed, we've cried, and we've pointed and guffawed. Regardless of your primary pick, let's enjoy one constant truth. The Left can't meme.

Oh, and one last question. Who is Don Winslow? You have no clue, either? Whew, we feel better now.

 ***

