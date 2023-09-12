In example eleventy-million of the Left can't meme, Don Winslow's Trump own implodes on X/Twitter

Best-selling author Don Winslow dislikes President Trump. However, his attempt to own the forty-fifth president of the United States goes differently than he was hoping it would.

Humiliate this tiny man.



Expose his lies.



Show how much he hates this country and himself. pic.twitter.com/SGqeCqwktt — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) September 11, 2023

As everyone knows, though, the Left can't meme. Does anyone know if there is a mercy rule for a ratio? Because woo-boy!

You are not a serious person. Pathetic lol. — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) September 12, 2023

We have it on good authority that he is SUPER cereal guise! Really, he is.

*snort* Bwahahahaha! Is there tapioca? #AskingForPotus.

🤣🤣🤣. I’m a Trump supporter but have to laugh at this silliness. Lol. Now do Joe. 🤣🤣 — Manbearbull (@11_alv) September 11, 2023

We hear you! Some days, it's laugh or cry.

Okay, who made this?

via GIPHY

That's an excellent question. I guess we won't know the answer until November 2024.

Keep going.

This isn’t working the way you wish it would pic.twitter.com/1gElyftrnW — Melissa 🇺🇸 💫 (@MacAdomis) September 11, 2023

The Left has an uncanny ability to self-own on social media, which is a beautiful thing to behold. This situation is no different. We've laughed, we've cried, and we've pointed and guffawed. Regardless of your primary pick, let's enjoy one constant truth. The Left can't meme.

Oh, and one last question. Who is Don Winslow? You have no clue, either? Whew, we feel better now.

***

