Harry Sisson is big mad over Marjorie Taylor Greene calling for succession, Twitter/X owns him

Never have we seen someone simp so hard for The Cauliflower in Chief as one Harry Sisson. The self-appointed head of the Gen Z for Biden fan club never stops.

Wow. Marjorie Taylor Greene just said states “should consider seceding from the union.” We have a member of Congress openly calling for treason. She and the rest of the far-right MAGA extremists are fundamentally anti-America. It’s insane. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) September 11, 2023

He also likes to call people out for free speech, forgetting his side has done much worse than Marjorie Taylor Greene's words below.

And of top of all of this, she said this on the 22nd anniversary of 9/11. Today is supposed to be a day of remembrance and unity, but not in her eyes. https://t.co/S2mtVY0DbK — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) September 11, 2023

Luckily, Twitter/X decided to help the poor, misguided young man out.

Remember Calexit? Oh, wait, you were still wetting diapers... — David Cutty 🇺🇸 (@DavidCutty) September 11, 2023

So you're saying Calexit was yesterday? We kid, we kid!

CHOP/CHAZ.



God you make this so easy. — an analytical mind (@analyticalposts) September 11, 2023

We present actual legal definitions of both insurrection and succession entirely ignored by the Left, in point of fact, actually praised by them.

Go back to bed Harold. — ❤️LoLo 🇺🇲America First 👑✝️ Old school beliefs. (@ZOrtiz99) September 11, 2023

Hey! That's what we were going to say …

Every time Harry tweets this video comes to mind. 😂 pic.twitter.com/drqGdHDmCV — 🇦🇺OurVoicesMatter (@OV_Matter) September 11, 2023

And now we won't ever be able to unsee that either, LOL!

You have governors opening violating the constitution. You lost the moral high ground a long time ago... — AR15.COM (@AR15COM) September 11, 2023

This editor would love to say he's young and that maybe someday he'll understand how misguided he is, but truth be told, if someone convinced the poor kid to jump up and down a few more times, he'd likely vanish.

***

