Remembering the evil of Benghazi on its anniversary
MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan says 'plenty of folks' would say concealed carry isn't covered...
Former Green Party Presidential Candidate touts upcoming meeting with David Duke and Twitt...
Keith Olbermann strikes out exploiting 9/11 to attack Bush and even Lefties aren't...
New Mexico Sheriff Refuses to Enforce Governor's Unconstitutional Firearm Restrictions
Toronto Star: It's not a parent's right to know their child's gender identity
Biden admin OK's deal to release billions to 'world's #1 sponsor of terror'......
Ok Kamala, can you ANSWER the question please? VP spins in circles around...
Ohio lawmaker tries to zing Chip Roy but quickly finds out he came...
'Look for the helpers.' A look at the furry helpers of 9/11
Tragic story of young girl caught in LGBTQ cult shows EXACTLY what Democrats...
YIKES! Chaya Raichik shares tweets from Burbank mayor PADDLED by drag queen that...
Axios explores why you should feel guilty over 'new trend' of... putting ice...
Bernalillo Co. Sheriff John Allen goes OFF on Gov. Lujan Grisham and her...

Harry Sisson is big mad over Marjorie Taylor Greene calling for succession, Twitter/X owns him

RickRobinson  |  6:15 PM on September 11, 2023
Twitter

Never have we seen someone simp so hard for The Cauliflower in Chief as one Harry Sisson. The self-appointed head of the Gen Z for Biden fan club never stops.  

He also likes to call people out for free speech, forgetting his side has done much worse than Marjorie Taylor Greene's words below.

Luckily, Twitter/X decided to help the poor, misguided young man out.

So you're saying Calexit was yesterday? We kid, we kid!

We present actual legal definitions of both insurrection and succession entirely ignored by the Left, in point of fact, actually praised by them. 

Recommended

Keith Olbermann strikes out exploiting 9/11 to attack Bush and even Lefties aren't having it today
Chad Felix Greene

Hey! That's what we were going to say …

And now we won't ever be able to unsee that either, LOL!

This editor would love to say he's young and that maybe someday he'll understand how misguided he is, but truth be told, if someone convinced the poor kid to jump up and down a few more times, he'd likely vanish.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: TWITTER INSURRECTION MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Keith Olbermann strikes out exploiting 9/11 to attack Bush and even Lefties aren't having it today
Chad Felix Greene
Tragic story of young girl caught in LGBTQ cult shows EXACTLY what Democrats are doing to kids
Chad Felix Greene
MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan says 'plenty of folks' would say concealed carry isn't covered under 2A
Brett T.
Former Green Party Presidential Candidate touts upcoming meeting with David Duke and Twitter explodes
justmindy
YIKES! Chaya Raichik shares tweets from Burbank mayor PADDLED by drag queen that make him look even WORSE
Sam J.
Toronto Star: It's not a parent's right to know their child's gender identity
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Keith Olbermann strikes out exploiting 9/11 to attack Bush and even Lefties aren't having it today Chad Felix Greene