Group sues to keep Donald Trump off the ballot in Colorado in 2024
Georgia Prosecutor plays an 'UNO REVERSE' and slaps RICO charges on 61 Leftist...
WaPo fact-checker handles Biden email pseudonym scandal by giving a Republican 4 Pinocchio...
President Joe Biden says not to tell on him for not wearing a...
Special Counsel to indict Hunter Biden on gun charges by the end of...
Mitch McConnell Breaks Silence Following 'Freezing' Incidents
U.N. chief already shifts from 'global boiling' to new term and the media's...
Try not to laugh at Karine Jean-Pierre's spin on why Biden walked out...
The complete human rights disaster that is illegal immigration
KJP Claims Biden's Maskless, Abrupt Exit From Medal of Honor Ceremony Was 'Very...
Trump tells Hugh Hewitt he WILL testify at his trials ... and Twitter...
Chicago suburb holding 'poverty simulation event' and you CAN'T make this stuff up
Loopy Leftist touts European bans on homeschooling and Americans aren't having any of...
Washington Post Columnist Rage Quits Hunter Biden Interview

The Democrats pounce on the same old gun control rhetoric YAWN

RickRobinson  |  5:30 PM on September 06, 2023
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

The eleven millionth verse is the same as the first, as Democrats roll out the same old song and dance for fixing gun violence in America.

The irony is they spend so much time focusing on the mean scary boom sticks that they don't even realize how far afield they have allowed this fight to get.

They are the scary-looking ones!

YAAAASSSS!!! Oh *ahem* well said …

Maybe that part should have been BIGGER.

It does seem as though they only have one plan. Taking guns away from the law-abiding will magically make them unavailable to those who do not care and are not being made to follow laws. 

Recommended

WaPo fact-checker handles Biden email pseudonym scandal by giving a Republican 4 Pinocchios
Doug P.

That is an impressive number if accurate and gives this editor hope against the lazy, repetitive rhetoric of the Left. A weapon is nothing more than a tool, and if the Left would focus on holding people accountable who choose not to follow laws, the world would be much safer.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!






Tags: ASSAULT WEAPONS BAN DEMOCRATS GUN CONTROL DEBATE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WaPo fact-checker handles Biden email pseudonym scandal by giving a Republican 4 Pinocchios
Doug P.
Georgia Prosecutor plays an 'UNO REVERSE' and slaps RICO charges on 61 Leftist ANTIFA militants
justmindy
U.N. chief already shifts from 'global boiling' to new term and the media's happy to help push it
Doug P.
Gun safe manufacturer tries to explain why they gave the FBI a customer's access code
Doug P.
Group sues to keep Donald Trump off the ballot in Colorado in 2024
Brett T.
Try not to laugh at Karine Jean-Pierre's spin on why Biden walked out of Medal of Honor ceremony
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
WaPo fact-checker handles Biden email pseudonym scandal by giving a Republican 4 Pinocchios Doug P.