The Democrats pounce on the same old gun control rhetoric YAWN

The eleven millionth verse is the same as the first, as Democrats roll out the same old song and dance for fixing gun violence in America.
Enact universal background checks.— The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) September 6, 2023
Ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.
Require safe storage of guns.
End immunity from liability for gun manufacturers.
Congress must act.
The irony is they spend so much time focusing on the mean scary boom sticks that they don't even realize how far afield they have allowed this fight to get.
Using the FBI table of murder weapons, please identify the “assault weapons”.— schotts (@schotts) September 6, 2023
The identify the non-“assault weapons”. pic.twitter.com/HAZSIr3QM5
They are the scary-looking ones!
All weapons should be availavle to we the people according to the Constitution.— MUH James 🥕 (@GrouchyRasputin) September 6, 2023
Screw the rest of your authoritarian spiel.
We the People,our freedoms shall not be infringed.
Irresponsible garbage Democrat account.
YAAAASSSS!!! Oh *ahem* well said …
September 6, 2023
Maybe that part should have been BIGGER.
September 6, 2023
It does seem as though they only have one plan. Taking guns away from the law-abiding will magically make them unavailable to those who do not care and are not being made to follow laws.
Lolz, good luck pic.twitter.com/0LMqoYORH0— Az Devil Duck (@AzDevilDuck) September 6, 2023
That is an impressive number if accurate and gives this editor hope against the lazy, repetitive rhetoric of the Left. A weapon is nothing more than a tool, and if the Left would focus on holding people accountable who choose not to follow laws, the world would be much safer.
