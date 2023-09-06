The Democrats pounce on the same old gun control rhetoric YAWN

The eleven millionth verse is the same as the first, as Democrats roll out the same old song and dance for fixing gun violence in America.

Enact universal background checks.

Ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

Require safe storage of guns.

End immunity from liability for gun manufacturers.



Congress must act. — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) September 6, 2023

The irony is they spend so much time focusing on the mean scary boom sticks that they don't even realize how far afield they have allowed this fight to get.

Using the FBI table of murder weapons, please identify the “assault weapons”.



The identify the non-“assault weapons”. pic.twitter.com/HAZSIr3QM5 — schotts (@schotts) September 6, 2023

They are the scary-looking ones!

All weapons should be availavle to we the people according to the Constitution.



Screw the rest of your authoritarian spiel.



We the People,our freedoms shall not be infringed.



Irresponsible garbage Democrat account. — MUH James 🥕 (@GrouchyRasputin) September 6, 2023

YAAAASSSS!!! Oh *ahem* well said …

Maybe that part should have been BIGGER.

It does seem as though they only have one plan. Taking guns away from the law-abiding will magically make them unavailable to those who do not care and are not being made to follow laws.

Lolz, good luck pic.twitter.com/0LMqoYORH0 — Az Devil Duck (@AzDevilDuck) September 6, 2023

That is an impressive number if accurate and gives this editor hope against the lazy, repetitive rhetoric of the Left. A weapon is nothing more than a tool, and if the Left would focus on holding people accountable who choose not to follow laws, the world would be much safer.

***

Twitchy 's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!



















