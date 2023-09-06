Did anyone else just see Rod Serling? Alex Jones predicts Covid ramp up...
Gavin Newsom proves he suffers from terminal foot in mouth disease as he weighs in on Oklahoma Education

RickRobinson  |  6:30 AM on September 06, 2023
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

Recently, 'Governor Hair Gel' has been chasing the spotlight harder than dogs chase cars.

He also likes to weigh in on just about every other state than his own. However, it takes no time for people to begin pointing out the error of his ways.

We hope he's right about C, but the Left loves the sleazy used car salesman look. 

While dodging used needles and human feces.

That would be a start.  

It seems he has more to worry about in his state, yet he continues to invent crises elsewhere.

No, he hasn't, but that won't stop him from spinning.

It seems Governor Newsom has forgotten that someone living in a glass house shouldn't throw stones.  

***

