Gavin Newsom proves he suffers from terminal foot in mouth disease as he weighs in on Oklahoma Education

Recently, 'Governor Hair Gel' has been chasing the spotlight harder than dogs chase cars.

Politicians in Oklahoma now plan to indoctrinate kids with cartoons that teach slavery was “no big deal” and equate climate change believers to Nazis.



Disgusting. https://t.co/jzS1xYkFvr — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 5, 2023

He also likes to weigh in on just about every other state than his own. However, it takes no time for people to begin pointing out the error of his ways.

A. This is a lie. @NoteNeeded



B. You seem awfully concerned about every other state but your own, which you are turning into a post-apocalyptic hellscape.



C. You will never be President. You know that, right? You should start getting used to that reality. — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) September 6, 2023

We hope he's right about C, but the Left loves the sleazy used car salesman look.

While in California, a set of parents have to explain an overdose to their young child while walking down a sidewalk. — RedInDC 💐 (@RealRedInDC) September 5, 2023

While dodging used needles and human feces.

Pressure clean your sidewalks bro — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) September 6, 2023

That would be a start.

You know what’s disgusting? Walking the streets of any major CA city.



Disgusting? Taking children from their parents if they object to them being transitioned.



Disgusting? Decriminalizing shoplifting and no-bail courts.



You’ll never be President. — Mark Starrett 🇺🇸 (@MTStarrett) September 5, 2023

It seems he has more to worry about in his state, yet he continues to invent crises elsewhere.

Have you ever seen one of the videos? — Quintus Septimius Florens Tertullianus (@mwilliams433) September 6, 2023

No, he hasn't, but that won't stop him from spinning.

.@GavinNewsom's schtick is that he makes up crap about other states to distract voters from the ongoing failures here in California.



Here in CA, the state thinks that schools should be keeping secrets from parents & is suing school districts.



Disgusting.https://t.co/GtF2KDk8Sr — Soquel by the Creek (@SoquelCreek) September 5, 2023

It seems Governor Newsom has forgotten that someone living in a glass house shouldn't throw stones.

***

Twitchy 's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!



