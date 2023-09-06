Gavin Newsom proves he suffers from terminal foot in mouth disease as he weighs in on Oklahoma Education

Recently, 'Governor Hair Gel' has been chasing the spotlight harder than dogs chase cars.
Politicians in Oklahoma now plan to indoctrinate kids with cartoons that teach slavery was “no big deal” and equate climate change believers to Nazis.— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 5, 2023
Disgusting. https://t.co/jzS1xYkFvr
He also likes to weigh in on just about every other state than his own. However, it takes no time for people to begin pointing out the error of his ways.
A. This is a lie. @NoteNeeded— Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) September 6, 2023
B. You seem awfully concerned about every other state but your own, which you are turning into a post-apocalyptic hellscape.
C. You will never be President. You know that, right? You should start getting used to that reality.
We hope he's right about C, but the Left loves the sleazy used car salesman look.
While in California, a set of parents have to explain an overdose to their young child while walking down a sidewalk.— RedInDC 💐 (@RealRedInDC) September 5, 2023
While dodging used needles and human feces.
Pressure clean your sidewalks bro— PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) September 6, 2023
That would be a start.
You know what’s disgusting? Walking the streets of any major CA city.— Mark Starrett 🇺🇸 (@MTStarrett) September 5, 2023
Disgusting? Taking children from their parents if they object to them being transitioned.
Disgusting? Decriminalizing shoplifting and no-bail courts.
You’ll never be President.
It seems he has more to worry about in his state, yet he continues to invent crises elsewhere.
Have you ever seen one of the videos?— Quintus Septimius Florens Tertullianus (@mwilliams433) September 6, 2023
No, he hasn't, but that won't stop him from spinning.
.@GavinNewsom's schtick is that he makes up crap about other states to distract voters from the ongoing failures here in California.— Soquel by the Creek (@SoquelCreek) September 5, 2023
Here in CA, the state thinks that schools should be keeping secrets from parents & is suing school districts.
Disgusting.https://t.co/GtF2KDk8Sr
It seems Governor Newsom has forgotten that someone living in a glass house shouldn't throw stones.
***
Join the conversation as a VIP Member