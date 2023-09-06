Did anyone else just see Rod Serling? Alex Jones predicts Covid ramp up days before FLOTUS tests positive

Is the guy a kook at times? Yes, but the timing on this is just odd. Watch as he discusses being told on August 30th by an unnamed TSA whistleblower that COVID restrictions are about to spin back up.

BREAKING: Alex Jones says a TSA whistleblower has told him TSA employees were instructed on Tue that masks are coming back by October for travelers & full Covid restrictions/lockdowns by December due to a new “dangerous variant” out of Canada. pic.twitter.com/7MG6i3zAYc — Did I Piss You Off? (@DIPYOMUCH) August 31, 2023

Was that freaky to anyone else?

And so it begins ... Mask mandates incoming.



Throw another dollar in the Alex Jones was right jar. pic.twitter.com/UREyJxVz0c — CaliforniaGirlinACaliforniaWorld (@PorscheCutie) September 5, 2023

It wasn't even a week later when the news broke that FLOTUS had tested positive.





Let us also not forget that Alex Jones is the guy who swore fluoride makes frogs gay. This editor does find it coincidental that the closer we get to election day the more it seems COVID is making a return, however..

That looks like a swear jar that may or may not belong to this editor ...

I don't know who needs to hear this, but Alex Jones told us he had TSA sources saying COVID measures would be returned by mid-September and now Jill Biden has tested positive of COVID on Sept 5th — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 5, 2023

There seem to be conflicting reports. The source video was dated August 30th, but it may have originally been mentioned mid-August. The fact remains that it seems the administration plans to steer us toward new lockdowns. Do with that information as you wish.

