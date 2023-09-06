Gavin Newsom proves he suffers from terminal foot in mouth disease as he...
'Non-Binary' Woman Freaks Out After Bartender Calls Her and Her Partner 'Ladies'

Did anyone else just see Rod Serling? Alex Jones predicts Covid ramp up days before FLOTUS tests positive

RickRobinson  |  7:15 AM on September 06, 2023

Is the guy a kook at times? Yes, but the timing on this is just odd. Watch as he discusses being told on August 30th by an unnamed TSA whistleblower that COVID restrictions are about to spin back up. 

Was that freaky to anyone else? 

It wasn't even a week later when the news broke that FLOTUS had tested positive.  


via GIPHY

Let us also not forget that Alex Jones is the guy who swore fluoride makes frogs gay. This editor does find it coincidental that the closer we get to election day the more it seems   COVID is making a return, however.. 

There seem to be conflicting reports. The source video was dated August 30th, but it may have originally been mentioned mid-August. The fact remains that it seems the administration plans to steer us toward new lockdowns.  Do with that information as you wish.

***

